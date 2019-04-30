Mrs. India 2019 Queen Of Substance concluded in Delhi

The Mrs. India Queen of Substance is the brainchild of Mrs. Ritika Vinay & Vinay Yadawa. who also serves as Directors and is the only Registered pageant of India. The pageant in association with HCWA as their philanthropy partner promotes and focused on women empowerment. The pageant for married women exemplified beauty talent intelligence and compassion, a total of forty-three stunning women from different parts of the country & world participated in the pageant and displayed their talents in different fields and has shown best examples of women leadership. The pageant also awarded charity ambassadorship to work for not so fortunate sections of society.

The four day event at ITC WelcomHotel, Dwarka was flagged off by Bollywood celebrity Mahima Choudhary, Kunal Kapoor & the Grand Finale on 20th April was hosted by Aman Yatan Verma with the talent round after mesmerizing singing performance by Pop singer Ssameer and singer, the eminent jury was Mr. Shard Kohli, Pammy Kaul, Dr. Varun Katyal, Dr. Aditi Bhatnagar, Dr. Prerna Taneja, Dr. Shishir &Mrs Shivani Sharma Followed by introduction, traditional and Evening wear Round.

The winners are in three different categories WINNER 2019 – Priyanka Jacob from Dubai,1st Runner Up – Priya Mehta from Mumbai and 2nd Runner Up – Tie – Shweta Chopra From New Delhi & Soumya Mishra from the USA.

In the CLASSIC Mrs. India 2019 Queen Of Substance, Winner 2019 – Dr. Sona Pungavkar from Mumbai, 1st Runner Up- Payal Seth from Agra and 2nd Runner Up – Shivali Biswal from Gurgaon.

We are here to give out a platform to people who really deserve to shine said Mr. Vinay Yadawa.