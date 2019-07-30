Mrs India Galaxy 2019 was a starry affair

The most anticipated event on the Indian beauty pageant Mrs India Galaxy 2019 came to an end last night in a glitzy ceremony at the Hotel Country Inn by Radisson in the capital where twenty five final contestants selected from four thousand applications from different parts of the country showcased their talent, while fighting for the 2019 crown.

27 years old, Shweta Agarwal from Benguluru was announced the winner of Mrs India Galaxy 2019 in the classic category while 35-year old Soni Chauhan from Gwalior bagged the Mrs India Galaxy 2019 crown in the Gold category. While 25-years old Rupa Patnaik from Bhubaneshwar won 1st runners up and 34 years old Shraddha Gupta from Mumbai bagged 2nd runners up in the classic category. While in gold category 1st runners up went to 43-years old Poonam Singh of Lucknow and 2nd runners up was bagged by 37-years old Shubhangi Tarekar of Nagpur.

TV actress Harshita Kashyap, Sunny Sachdeva, fashion designer Sonia Jetley, Mrs Universe Arabasia Anupama Sharma, Punjabi Model and Actress Gurpreet Sodhi, celebrity nutritionist Varun Katyal and socialite Salloli Kumar comprised the judgement panel. Former Miss Romania and social activist Anca Verma was the chief guest at the award night.

While talking to press jury member and fashion designer Sonia Jetley said : “I feel it’s a great gesture to bring the marginalised women of the society in the forefront through the pageant. I mean these women who have fought domestic violence or abuse are now oozing with confidence after their grooming sessions.”

The glitzy event was attended by who’s who of the industry that comprises Manuj Sharma, Rajiv Gupta, Sadan Pande, Helai Gupta, Luna Dutt, Annu Marbiang, Sharon Winslet, Silvee & Vikram and many more.

Mrs India Galaxy is first and very unique beauty pageant for the married women across the country fighting for the crown hosted under the aegis of Vibrant Concepts. Though, beauty pageants for married women have been a very common phenomenon but Mrs India Galaxy stands out since it’s a show for a cause. Mrs India Galaxy aims to bring back the confidence of those women who have been victims of domestic violence or abuse, and make them an inspiration for many suffering in remorse, through the pageant. The show is for women empowerment with the main cause of ‘STOP VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN’.

Mrs India Galaxy is conceptualized and organised by Ginny Kapoor and Gagan Kapoor who have a decade long experience in hosting various beauty pageants and fashion events across the country. Talking more about the beauty pageant Ginny Kapoor, Director of Vibrant Concepts says, “Mrs India Galaxy aims in bringing forth; fresh and glamorous young faces to limelight from different parts of the country through this platform. The main aim of this pageant is to build self-confidence and self-worth of women. The pageant sets a benchmark in the glamour industry by bringing promising models who can be future supermodels and actors from all over the country.”