Bengaluru 28th Feb 2023: Mrs. International Super queen 2023 will be held on the ground, and we are highly excited to explore the known and unknown talents of all the applicants. The registrations will close soon, so hurry and grab this opportunity; we are already amazed at the pouring response!

As we soon proceed to the next phase, the MRS INTERNATIONAL SUPER QUEEN Organization is proud to announce that a panel of experts has been locked and is assigned the most tedious and challenging task to shortlist a selected few from each state who make it through the first cut. But rest assured, ladies, at the end of this journey, we will choose the representatives with a sense of confidence, purpose, and drive to make a difference.

Mrs. Priyanka Upendra ( Jury) and Veena Jain – National Director of International Beauty Pageants(Mrs. India Globe Title in 2017.

Mrs. International Super Queen 2023 is a beauty pageant for married women that celebrates and respects the accomplishments of a wife, daughter, and mother. MISQ empowers married Indian women to showcase their real beauty, strength, intelligence, and personality. We believe in giving women a platform to fulfill their dreams and work towards their goals with determination, perseverance, and integrity. We excel in managing events that bring out the best in women. Our pageants are not simply to find a prize winner but to show women that they are all winners. Through this and several such events, we empower our women to embrace vulnerability with self-confidence and a firm belief in themselves. We promise all our contestants a fair and genuine competition. We give them an experience of a lifetime and an opportunity to meet with lifelong friends. Our winners will have the opportunity to compete internationally.

MISQ is a national event for the most talented, qualified & deserving married women. The event is open to all married women irrespective of their profession, religion, race, color, height, and weight.

Category 1-Super Queen(up to 45 years)- Category 2- Super queen classic(45 years and above). 2 Days grooming session on 3rd & 4th March 2023 By Celebrity stylist RAJESH SHETTY.

WHEN AND WHERE :

Date – Sunday 5th March 2023

Time-9:00 am onwards

Venue Location – Shangri-la(Krishan Hall ) Bangalore.

Address – No. 56, 6B, Palace Rd, Abshot Layout, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001