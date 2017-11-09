Ms. Chanda Kochhar receives award from Shri Arun Jaitley and Shri Dharmendra Pradhan

ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth (ICICI Foundation), the CSR arm of the ICICI Group, was awarded today by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at the National Entrepreneurship Awards in New Delhi.

Ms. Chanda Kochhar, Chairperson, Governing Council, ICICI Foundation received the award in the category of ‘Champions of Change in Skill Development Ecosystem’ from Shri. Arun Jaitley, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Petroleum & Natural Gas was also present at the event.

Through its ICICI Academy for Skills (ICICI Academy) and ICICI Digital Villages, ICICI Foundation provides vocational training, free of cost to a large number of unemployed, underprivileged youth. Currently, ICICI Foundation has 24 urban skill development centres and more than 500 ICICI Digital Villages across the country. Through various skill training initiatives, ICICI Foundation has so far trained over 1.9 lakh youth with over 55% of them being women. It targets to cross a milestone of training an aggregate of 2.5 lakh youth by March 2018.