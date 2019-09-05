Ms. Karuna Gopal, President, Foundation for Futuristic Cities and BJP leader, has been invited to deliver Plenary Keynote Address at ‘Global Innovation Forum’ to be held in REPUBLIC OF KOREA, this October 2019.

The invitation is extended by the Mr. Her Tae-Jeong, President of World Technopolis Association (WTA) and Mayor of Daejeon Metropolitan City Republic of Korea, Co-Chair of GIF.

Global Innovation Forum (GIF) was jointly launched by UNESCO, World Technopolis Association (WTA) and Daejeon Metropolitan City in 2014. Its aim is to promote science and technology based innovation contributing to the sustainable development.

Key participants would be Science, Technology & Innovation experts, policy makers in central and local governments, Promoters of hi-tech companies and startups, R&D professionals, researchers and Government Officials. Some of the other key speakers are from USA, UK, Vietnam, China Australia & Japan.

Speaking about it Ms Karuna Gopal said “I am particularly excited for 2 reasons, the first is I will have the opportunity to share our country’s Progress in ushering Industrial Innovation, Collaborative International Partnerships and Sustainable Development Goals. The second reason is that the Republic of Korea is an innovation-led, tech-driven Economy. It leads the world in Internet penetration rates and is in the race to be first in the world to deploy 5G Broadband. South Korea‘s contribution to R&D is around 5 percent of GDP i.e., approximately $ 91 billion, making it world’s second in R&D investments next to Israel. I Will interact with officials to know the road map and the outcomes of such investments so that our country can learn from their experience.

Ms Karuna Gopal is a Global Thought Leader, Innovator and sought after Keynote speaker. In the last decade, Ms Gopal gave more than 100 Keynote & Plenary Addresses Globally at conferences relating to Technology | Smart Cities | Innovation Economy.