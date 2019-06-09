Ms Rajasree Setty, a national level throw ball athlete & Gold Medalist, performs her Bharatanatyam Arangetram!

Ms Rajasree Setty, pursuing her under graduation at St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet and a national level throw ball athlete, who won Gold Medal and a disciple of Guru Smt. Hemamalini Arni & Kiranmayee Madupu, performed her Bharatanatyam Arangetram, on Thursday at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium, King Koti. Dr Rangana Sarma, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Ms Rajasree began her performance by invocating Lord Ganesh with Vatapi Ganapatim in Hamsadhwani Ragam, Adi Talam. This was followed by Alarippu, a traditional dance piece, where the dancer sought the blessings of God, the Guru and the audience.

The sequence had

Varnam: Swami Nadanai Azhaituva / Kambhoji Ragam / Adi Talam, This was the centre piece of the evening which portrays a lovelorn maiden who entreats her friend to fetch her Lord Subramanya Swamy. “How can someone who is cognizant of my love, be willing to ignore my pain even for a second? I cannot bear the pangs of separation. Is his heart must be made of stone, for it will not soften even on seeing my plight”.

Intermission : Bho Shambho / Revati Ragam / Adi Talam

This chant in praise of Lord Shiva was penned by the revered Sri Dayananda Saraswati. “Lord Shiva, the self-created one, helps me cross the ocean of worldly pleasures. He is both the form and foi nless, he is beyond time and space, he is both “finite and infinite”.

Bhavayami Gopalabalam / Yeman Kalyani Ragam / Khanda Chapu Talam

Annamacharya prostrates at the feet of young Gopala. He describes Krishna’s shining girdle belt and chiming anklets. He says the unrestful mind finds peace in the swift dance of Krishna around the young maidens. He says the butter-theif, the young Gopalan is none other than the incomparable Hari.

Thillana / Khamas Ragam / Tisra Adi Talam

This dance of pure nritta, the Thillana combines deft footwork with lyrical grace and sculpturesque poses.