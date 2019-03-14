Ms Sunila Gollapudi to present Andhra Natyam on 16th March, at Phoenix Arena!

Ms Sunila Gollapudi, an Andhra Natyam exponent & Executive Vice President, Broadridge Financial Solutions, announced performing of an Andhra Natyam and Golla Kalapam dance concert, at a press conference on Wednesday at CCRT. The solo performance by her will be rendered under the guidance of her guru Acharya Shri Kala Krishna, and presented under the Nartanasala banner, on Saturday 16th March, 2019, at Phoenix Arena, Gachibowli, the recital will begin at 6.30 pm.

I am passionate about dance and want to sensitize the millennials, who have no exposure to our traditional dance forms, especially one of our rich dance forms,Andhra Natyam. This inaugural show of Nartanasala is also a tribute to my masters, the legendary Dr. Nataraja Ramakrishna and his dear disciple Acharya Shri Kalakrishna, says Sunila Gollapudi. Today, Corporate world too appreciates and values employees exploring their passion, especially passion for art. Such extracurricular interests are considered an asset for career growth too. Millennials should delve into themselves and see what interests them and embrace it passionately, art being an important part of life can fill this void to make them complete individuals.

The concert starts with the Kumbhahaarathi that is traditionally presented in temples before starting the performance. The performances are spilt into two parts. The first part presents the traditional Lasya style of Andhra Natyam with five discrete dance pieces, the first one invoking the lord god Ganapathi, especially the Nratana Ganapathi form, followed by Vishnu Kaivaram depicting the leelas of playful Krishna in his Radhamadhava form. The third item is Adhyatma Ramayanam, presenting the parashurama garvabhamga ghatam. The fourth item presents the writings of Poteana concluded by Tarangam.

The second part of the performance is Golla kalapam also known as Gopika Vignanam, that elucidates the smartness and knowledge of milk maid (the gollabhama) and how she argues with a Brahmin to prove t her supremacy and skill. For the current concert Sunila will be presenting a portion of Golla Kalapam that includes Golla Bhama pravesa ghatam followed by an episode of selling of milk and its products like curd and butter milk. She explains the importance of milk, curd and butter milk and the good they do to mankind. She claims that all the gods and goddesses purchase milk and the related products from her. The Golla Kalapam ends with explaining the value of these milk products and how the gollabhama doesn’t really sell these for money but aspires jewels.