Ms Upasna Kamineni, emphasises on incorporating best practices in family businesses at the prestigious World Economic Forum – FBC at Switzerland!

Ms Upasna Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Foundation, attended the prestigious World Economic Forum Family Business Community Retreat in Gstaad Switzerland. This is at the invitation of WEF, for select elite from prestigious family run business from across the world.

The FBC brainstormed on the ways to take the family legacy forward and contribute their might in giving back to the society, besides global concerns such as women empowerment, equality and climate change.

Upasna expressing her views at the FBC, emphasised on staying true to the family values. She underscored the need to create new family goals with the changing times and be open to opinions and suggestions. She emphasised on incorporating best practices to make the family strong and successful, encourage addressing tough family topics and dealing with them rather than shoving them away and allowing them to build creating loads of negativity. She desired nipping family issues in the bud and protecting the core mothership.

Upasna highlighted her family’s core values, of respect driven through experience and exposure; humility driven through spirituality and responsibility; success driven by trust, truth and positivity and courage driven by unconditional love and ambition.