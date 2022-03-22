MSDE recognises INS Shivaji as the Centre of Excellence in Marine Engineering

Bengaluru, 22nd March 2022: With an aim to motivate military organisations and recognise their efforts towards skill and technology development, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) recognised INS Shivaji as the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the field of Marine Engineering (ME) on 22nd March 2022. The recognition was given to INS Shivaji after a thorough examination of the infrastructure and facilities available, as well as the training provided to improve the skills of Indian Navy personnel, friendly foreign navies, and the entire eco-system. The recognition certificate was presented by the Honorable Secretary MSDE, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, IAS to CMDE Arvind Rawal, Commanding Officer, INS Shivaji. The certification took place at the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi.

INS Shivaji is an Indian naval station in Lonavala, Maharashtra. It houses the Naval College of Engineering, which educates and trains Indian Navy and Coast Guard officials. The organisation was commissioned as HMIS Shivaji on February 15, 1945. INS Shivaji’s Centre of Excellence (Marine Engineering) was established in 2014 with a broad mandate that included the induction of niche technologies for naval applications, quality research in collaboration with R&D and academic institutes of high reputation. The larger goal here was to improve the skills of the personnel across the Indian Navy, Friendly Foreign Navies, and the entire ecosystem.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has designated a Centre of Excellence (CoE) as a body that provides leadership, best practices, research, support, training of trainers, and skill training for a specific sector or sectors. The Centre of Excellence in the skilling ecosystem is envisioned as a one-stop resource centre established/working in partnership with industry to raise training standards, boost productivity, address emerging skill gaps, and align training and research with industry needs.

MSDE’s designation of INS Shivaji as a Centre of Excellence is the first of its kind for any military organisation, and it reflects the INS Shivaji’s continued commitment to skill and technology development. The award will solidify INS Shivaji’s position as a preferred training institution for high-quality R&D collaborations with industry and prestigious academic institutions both within and outside India.

About Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE)

MSDE was formed on 9th November 2014, by the Government of India to focus on enhancing employability of skills. Since its inception, MSDE has undertaken significant initiatives and reforms in terms of formalizing the policy, framework, and standards; launching of new programs and schemes; creating new infrastructure and upgrading the existing institutions; partnering with States; engaging with industries and building societal acceptance and aspirations for skills. The Ministry aims to bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled manpower to build new skills and innovation not only for existing jobs but also for jobs that are to be created. Till date, more than three crore people have been trained under Skill India.