MSI revamps Alpha 15 with the latest AMD Ryzen™ mobile processors and AMD Radeon™ mobile graphics

New Delhi: MSI, a world-leading gaming brand revamps its Alpha 15 with the AMD Ryzen™ 5000 H series mobile processors and the latest AMD Radeon™ RX6600M series mobile graphics. The technological amalgamation announced, is an insignia of MSI fulfilling the necessities & desires of the gamers & its universe. The Alpha 15 will be available at a price of INR 145,990/- across MSI brand stores and authorized sellers from 16 September 2021.

Not only this, the recently launched Katana GF76/GF66, and GF75 Thin/ GF63 Thin comprising with the RTX 3050 graphics are also available in the market. These GeForce RTX™ 3050 Series brings the experience of world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators to the Indian market. Consumers will now be able to experience the Ray tracing technology that simulates the physical behavior of light to bring real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to even the most visually intense games. These range of laptops are built with the award-winning Ampere — NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture that brings together a host of features including AI-powered Dynamic Boost 2.0, NVIDIA DLSS and Resizable Bar for the uncompromising image quality and maximum performance while you’re gaming and creating.

Commenting on the exciting announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said “MSI is delighted to introduce the latest AMD Ryzen™ 5000 H mobile processors and AMD Radeon™ RX6600M series mobile graphics. India continues to be an important strategic market for MSI and we continue to introduce the first of its kind feature in this market with an aim to offer seamless & enriching experience to its consumers. We are confident that the revamped Alpha 15 will elevate the gaming experience and deliver a power-packed performance. MSI will continue its trend of producing top-tier, powerful machines with aesthetic touches that enhance user experience and unleash the inner gamer spirits”.

Alpha 15 will now come with the latest Radeon™ RX6000M series mobile graphics, offering up to 70 percent faster speeds, as well as up to 1.5x faster on battery usage, compared to its previous generations AMD graphics. Powered by the AMD Radeon RX 6700M GPU, Alpha 15 delivers 1080p gaming at max settings.

Next-Level Gaming with AMD Advantage™ Edition Laptops

The remarkable performance of the revamped Alpha 15 come with the combinations of AMD Ryzen™ 5000 H-series mobile processors, AMD Radeon™ RX6000M series mobile graphics and exclusive AMD SmartShift and AMD Smart Access Memory technology, which provide next level of speed and responsiveness to enhance your gaming experience The exceptional display of Alpha 15 is equipped with up to 144Hz high refresh rate, featuring unique AMD Radeon™ Anti-lag and Radeon™ image sharpening technologies. Along with enhancing the image detail, it also minimizes the input lag, which altogether reinforces the gaming experience. To offer a paramount gaming experience, Alpha 15 is equipped with MSI exclusive Cooler Boost 5 thermal solutions. The redesigned heat pipes can generate more airflow resulting in a decrease in the core temperature, ensuring a smooth gaming performance.

Alpha 15: Built to Game

The Alpha 15 not only refreshes to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H mobile processors and AMD Radeon™ RX6600M mobile graphics but also comes with a brand new chassis design. With a 5mm thin-bezel display, independent number-pad, RGB backlit keyboard, and intuitive hotkey, it meets all the needs of gamers. The all-new AMD Advantage™ edition gaming laptops by MSI takes pride in being the first in the market to bring the latest AMD powerful performance in their laptops. From aesthetic portable design to gamer-centric design, the all-new Alpha 15 aims to be the best in the gaming universe!

Katana GF76

The new Katana GF76 11UC boasts of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 graphics and GF76 11UD comes with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti graphics , a 17.3″ FHD display and Intel® Core™ Tiger Lake i7-11800H+HM570 processors. They come with 17.3″ FHD thin gaming bezels for better viewing angles and increased productivity. They are optimized to unleash true performance during gameplay, and productivity performance. They supports144Hz refresh rate, that helps run games very well at high settings seamlessly. The Katana GF76 11UC and Katana GF76 11UD are outfitted with MSI Cooler Boost 5, for both the CPU and GPU with up to 6 heat pipes driving more airflow to quickly cool the laptop down. The new Katana GF Series are built with the same exquisite craftsmanship used to forge a blade. Run at optimal performance and shine on the battlefield.

Price:

GF76 11UC: INR 123,990/-

GF76 11UD: INR 111,990/-

Katana GF66

Katana GF66 11UC comes with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 graphics, and Katana GF66 11UD comes with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti graphics and Intel® Core™ Tiger Lake i7-11800H+HM570, offering maximized efficiency in gameplay, multi-task work and productivity. They come equipped with a bright and sharp 15.6″ FHD display that brings you the most vibrant visuals so you never miss a beat. The 144Hz refresh rate is fast and smooth enough to provide a seamless and powerful gaming experience. To assure the gaming passion won’t overheat, the GF series are also outfitted with MSI Cooler Boost 5 to ensure optimal thermal dissipation for the best possible experience when running heavy architectural applications.

Price:

GF66 11UD: INR 117,990/-

GF66 11UC: INR 106,990/-

GF63 Thin 10UC

MSI GF63 Thin 10UC comes with the latest 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor powers up with up to 15% performance gains over the previous generation. With a 15.6” HD display, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 graphics and 144 Hz refresh rate for the ultimate gaming experience. It has also been fine-tuned to be noticeably quieter and cooler under load, easily blending into any environment. The metallic top and keyboard cover paired with a unique

X-shaped ventilation hidden underneath, and is extremely light-weight. The laptop also has MSI APP Player brings seamless gaming experience between mobile games and PC platform, and leverages customized features as specific keyboard lighting and better graphics with multi-task works.

Price: INR 123,990/-

GF75 Thin 10UD

MSI GF75 Thin 10UD has a 17.3”FHD display in a compact chassis, with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050Ti graphics for the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting edge AI features. Powered by the latest 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor and sporting a thin bezel design, the GF75 Thin 10UD offers an immersive gameplay. MSI Cooler Boost technology works harmoniously by minimizing the heat and maximizing the airflow for smooth gaming performance in such compact chassis. It has a 144Hz refresh rate for the most contrast and vibrant visuals during gameplay.

Price: INR 134,990/-

Alpha 15, AMD Advantage™ Edition Processor Latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors Graphics AMD Radeon™ RX 6600M Mobile Graphics Display 15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional) Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Storage Slot 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Communication Gigabit Ethernet + Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 + Bluetooth v5.2 USB Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Keyboard RGB Backlight Gaming Keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Speakers/ Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer/ High-Resolution Audio ready Battery 4-Cell Video Output 1x HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C / DP Dimension 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 23.95 (H) mm Weight 2.35 Kg

Model Katana GF76 11UD Katana GF76 11UC Katana GF66 11UD Katana GF66 11UC Processor Up to 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Up to 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Up to 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Up to 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti, GDDR6 4GB Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050, GDDR6 4GB Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti, GDDR6 4GB Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™3050, GDDR6 4GB Operating System Windows® 10 Home Advanced Windows® 10 Home Advanced Windows® 10 Home Advanced Windows® 10 Home Advanced Display 17.3″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45% NTSC 17.3″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45% NTSC 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD (new) 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD (new) 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD (new) 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD (new) Keyboard Single backlight KB(Red) Single backlight KB(Red) Single backlight KB(Red) Single backlight KB(Red) Price INR 123,990/- INR 111,990/- INR 117,990/- INR 106,990/-

Model GF75 Thin 10UD GF63 Thin 10UC Processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti ; 4GB GDDR6 Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 ; 4GB GDDR6 Operating System Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Display 17.3″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 72%NTSC IPS-Level, close to 100%sRGB 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 72%NTSC IPS-Level, close to 100%sRGB Storage 256GB NVMe PCle SSD + 1TB (SATA) 7200rpm 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Keyboard Single backlight (Red) Single backlight (Red) Price INR 1,34,990/- INR 1,23,990/-

*Based on local video playback 1080p by Windows 10 20H2. Test configuration: AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Processor / FHD 144Hz display / 40% Display Brightness / Super battery mode / Power Saver in Windows 10 Power Plan.

* Specs varies by country.

* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.