MSME Business Forum Announces ‘Business Conclave 2022’ – Networking Opportunity to chart its members’ growth strategies

April 15th, 2022, NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh: As the year 2022-23 starts to regain a sense of normalcy, new business trends are emerging. Small and mid-sized business owners (MSMEs) are looking to reunite to plan & ignite their businesses again, especially to make up of last 2 years slowdown with aggressive strategy of growth this FY. MSME Business forum, as a initiative has planned a ‘Business Conclave 2022 in the very first month of new financial year to give a promising start to Indian MSMEs with networking & knowledge sharing opportunity under one event. This would also help in developing understanding about the schemes & scope implemented through various policies by GOI as well as make entrepreneurs dialogue with industry leaders, Experts & policy makers that would help in better planning and execution of their business plans in 2022-23 to grow and capture new markets.

Business Conclave 2022 received an overwhelming response from esteemed dignitaries, ambassadors, influencers, and members confirming their participation. The Conclave will host discussions on key national initiatives as well as emerging global agendas. Interested MSME Business owners looking to benefit from the Forum may sign up as members at the link here.

Dr Sindhu Bhaskar, Investor & New Age Technology Evangelist, Finance and Technology Expert, US, says, “I am delighted to be a part of the Business Conclave 2022 and looking forward to interacting with the MSMEs of India. Understanding the current needs and plans of business owners is a crucial input; our teams in the US shall be happy to offer complete support and mentoring to the deserving Indian businesses.”

Instead of growing alone, small-business owners can multiply their efforts exponentially by connecting with other business owners. Networking helps gain business lead referrals, hear new market perspectives, learn from others’ experiences, sharpen their game and pitch, and team up and form relationships that inspire and fuel growth.

Shri Ravi Nandan Sinha, Director Development, MSME Business Forum India, “Over the last 24 months, we have witnessed numerous challenges our fellow MSME members have been through. As a close-knit family with distinguished subject matter experts, the forum which was formed by Family office (s), Ex Corporates, Investors, Sr Retd. Officials is working in line with the vision of Govt of India to support the MSMEs of India. Creating a Networking Opportunity where hundreds of entrepreneurs can meet-greet, interact and gain has been on our agenda for a very long. Adhering to the covid protocols, we have decided to host the event on April 29, 2022, at one of the finest locations of New Delhi, which has proximity for people to travel from both sides – New Delhi and outside. We hope to maximize the impact, as we are overwhelmed by the support from dignitaries and influencers. Various leading brands are in conversation to alliance with us in the event.

While the traditional description pointed MSMEs to be categorized under Manufacturing and Services, there has been a transition. Many new-age MSMEs are leveraging cutting-edge technology solutions for local and global growth. MSME Business Forum is intensely focused on handholding and scaling MSMEs by the desired interventions of Subject Matter Experts.