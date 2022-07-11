MSME Business Forum hosts MSME Banking Conclave 2022…

July 11th, 2022, New Delhi: MSME Business Forum India, a subject matter expert ecosystem assisting MSMEs in Ease of Doing Business, celebrated the inauguration of its first edition of ‘MSME Banking Conclave’ on July 8th, 2022, Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. The event discussed the significant role of banking institutions in MSME growth and understanding the right financial solution to drive business development.

MSME Banking Conclave was a highly successful event that attracted interest and participation from financial policy influencers, distinguished personalities from diverse industries background and top management personnel from corporates and financial institutions to exchange ideas and share their insights as part of the speaker sessions and panel discussions.

A day-long conclave aimed on understanding the schemes and scope through GOI’s vision, addressing critical banking challenges and learning the various innovative financial solutions suiting business expansion goals and promising opportunities for MSMEs. Some notable speakers at the event included Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad – Minister of State for Finance, Pradip Das – CMD, IREDA, Vijay Singh DGM -SME, SBI Bank, Kuldeep Chand – DGM, NABARD and Gaurav Kapoor, Head Capital, British High Commission.