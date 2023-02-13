MSME-DFO, Kolkata organized Vendor Development Programme for the MSME Sector at Hotel Stadel, Kolkata

Kolkata, 13th February, 2023: Marketing, a strategic tool for business development is critical for the growth and survival of MSMEs. Due to the lack of information, scarcity of resources and unorganized ways of selling /marketing in the post Covid arena, the MSME sector faces problems in exploring new markets and retaining the existing one. Keeping in view these facts, the Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme of the Ministry of MSME, GoI has been introduced to enhance the marketability of products and services in the MSME sector. Vendor Development Programme (VDP) is a component of this scheme to facilitate market linkages for effective implementation of Public Procurement Policy for MSEs – 2012(Amended in 2018).

Vendor Development Programme is an initiative by the Ministry of MSME, GoI to bring the MSMEs, Stake-holders, Govt. & Quasi-Govt. Department and CPSUs, Office of GeM on a common platform.

In order to take forward this initiative, MSME- Development & Facilitation Office, Kolkata has organized two days Vendor Development Programme at The Stadel, Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on 13th and 14th February, 2023. This 2 Day event was inaugurated by: Sri. P Chowdhuri, Joint Director, Dte. of MSME, Govt. of WB; Sri. U Swaroop, IAS, Director, MSME, Govt. of WB; Sri. D Mitra, Joint Director, MSME-DFO, Kolkata.

The programme will cover workshop cum seminar on various marketing related topics and showcasing of selective MSMEs, one to one interaction with CPSUs, Central Government departments with a special focus on the following topics:

1. Session on Public Procurement Policy for MSEs – 2012

2. Session on Procurement Procedure, Vendor Registration Procedure of CPSUs and Govt. & Quasi-Govt. Department

3. Session on Government E- Marketplace (GeM)

4. Session on Marketing Assistance Scheme & other Schemes of Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India.

5. Camp for GeM Registration

6. Product exhibition in table space to CPSUs and other stakeholders

7. Interaction with CPSUs and other stakeholders

8. Camp for Udyam Registration

On this occasion, Sri. D Mitra, Joint Director, MSME-DFO, Kolkata said, “Our main aim is to provide assistance for the promotion and Development of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Industries in the state of West Bengal. Various State Government Organizations, offices and Industry Associations are also attending this VDP.” He also added that inclusive growth of the MSME sector will cater to employment and State GDP.

This Vendor development Programme had a footfall of 120-150 MSMEs each day and 15-20 MSEs for showcasing their products. Large Buyers like GRSE, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL), ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Haldia, Balmer Lawree, MSTC, Eastern Railways, Coal India Limited, Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) etc. participated in this gala event.