MSME Innovation and Start-up Summit Invites Entries for its first edition of #Time2Leap Awards

Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi – Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises & Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, to felicitate the winners

Curated by SummentorPro, MSME Innovation and Start-up Summit 2nd Edition & #Time2Leap Awards – Showcase Partner Volkswagen Bangalore and Presenting Partner ProPMO Services, is all set to launch its first Virtual Edition of #Time2Leap Awards on October 07th, 2020. The award is conceptualised to promote and felicitate growing MSMEs in the field of innovation and sustainability. #Time2Leap Awards will be presented by Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi – Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises & Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India.

The event will allow all the participating companies to understand the key innovations to grow effortlessly and set a benchmark in their respective sectors. The theme of the awards is to showcase innovations that can be applied globally scouted from over 500+ nominations received nationally. MSMEs and Start-ups of 10 lakhs – 500+ crores turnover with 25 – 500+ employees can register by logging in to this link https://www.summentorpro.com/msme/time2leapawards-register.

“The platform is formulated to enable MSMEs and Start-ups to scale-up and showcase their innovations to global markets for considerable impact on Economic and Social Development of India. It will also allow the participants and attendees to seize the potential of Government’s framework, policies, technology and credit availability secured for the growth of MSME and Start-up sector of India” adds Nikita Shahi, Director SummentorPro

She further adds “The COVID-19 crisis has led to many MSMEs shutting their businesses temporarily. Our organisation extends support to the MSMEs by providing low-cost sales and marketing solutions, along with a platform that helps showcase their Make in India concepts. This is an initiative to encourage and recognise entrepreneurship at a national level.”

The virtual award show will be held at a Pan-India level, to gather Start-Ups and MSME’s spread across various verticals such as Manufacturing, Automobile, Electronics, IT, Real Estate and Construction, Education etc from 20 cities in India.

Date: 07th October 2020