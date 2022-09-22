MSMEPC delegation met Union Minister Narayan Rane to explain their new online awareness initiative

Chennai, 22 September 2022: A delegation led under the leadership of Dr E Muthuraman Vice Chairman of MSME Promotion Council met honorable Union Minister for Ministry of MSME Sh. Narayan T Rane at his office in Udyog Bhawan New Delhi.

The agenda of the meeting was to create a campaign for MSME Awareness-wide online medium.

Online MSME Awareness Campaign will be a nationwide program to create awareness amongst the MSME sector for the policies, and strategies Govt support to them as well as will help on the other hand to understand the issues and problems faced by the sector in current times.

The vision behind the campaign is to enlighten the RAMP scheme which has an outlay of around ₹6,000 crores, as stated by PMO earlier. The scheme aims to scale up the implementation capacity and coverage of MSMEs in the states, with impact enhancement of existing MSME schemes.

It will complement the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by fostering innovation, encouraging ideation, incubating new business and entrepreneurship by developing quality standards, improving practices and processes, enhancing market access, deploying technological tools, and Industry 4.0 to make MSMEs competitive and self-reliant.

On the occasion, Honourable Minister appreciated the initiative by MSMEPC and also acknowledges the vision of the organization.