MTAR signs MoU with IN-SPACe India for the design and development of a Two-Stage to Low Earth Orbit All Liquid Small Satellite Launch Vehicle

Hyderabad, Dec 12, 2022: MTAR has signed an MoU with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) for the design and development of a Two-Stage to Low Earth Orbit All Liquid Small Satellite Launch Vehicle powered by semi cryogenic technology with a payload capacity of 500 kg. Both parties have entered into a framework MoU for various requirements including avionics, sub-systems testing, facilitation of launch, etc., and any other requirements that might emerge during the course of design, development, and the launch phase. The MoU shall remain in force for three years.

“MTAR has consistently embraced innovation to indigenize new technologies for India. Now the company is taking a leap forward to graduate from precision engineering to complete system integration by initiating the development of a Two-Stage to Low Earth Orbit All Liquid Small Satellite Launch Vehicle project to address a payload of 500 kg in the Low Earth Orbit. The company has adopted all liquid routes to leverage more than three decades of expertise in manufacturing liquid propulsion engines,” said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of MTAR Technologies Limited.

MTAR has seven strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana. MTAR caters to Civil Nuclear Power, Space, Defence and Clean Energy sectors. The company has a long-standing relationship of over four decades with leading Indian organisations and global OEMs.