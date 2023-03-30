MTR Foods reminds people to share the joy of eating idlis this World Idli Day

India, 30 March 2023: MTR Foods, a pioneer in packaged foods, today commemorated World Idli Day by partnering with famous comedian and Instagram influencer Danish Sait, along with several digital and on-ground activities.

The digital film has a lively and quirky style of dialogue in which Danish portrays two of his famous fictional characters. MTR Foods is undertaking several concerted activities across multiple channels to mark World Idli Day. This includes mass sampling of its scrumptious Idli range, multiple digital engagements, newspaper advertisements, among other engaging activities. These initiatives add another definitive layer to MTR Foods’ differential marketing approach to engage with the people and build prominence on the occasion of World Idli Day.

Sharing his thoughts on MTR’s association with World Idli Day, Anupam Nair, General Manager – Fresh Business MTR Foods Pvt Ltd, said, “Being the pioneers of ready-to-cook idlis, we at MTR Foods have carefully curated several varieties that cater to everyone’s palate, thereby making idlis a beloved staple for all Indians. This World Idli Day, we are excited to celebrate the occasion as we bring our wide range of idlis for the masses.

Today, it is imperative for brands to consistently innovate and evolve their communication strategies to resonate with their audiences. World Idli Day has been an occasion for us to amplify our vision and connect with our core audience using creative channels that appeal to them. We are delighted to collaborate with Danish Sait, a popular face among our target audience who mirrors our zeal for fresh, soft and delicious idlis. We aim to keep engaging with people through digital platforms and traditional advertisements while giving them the authentic taste of idlis. We hope that people spend this special day and savour tasty idlis in their own way. “

As a renowned innovator in the packaged foods space, MTR Foods introduced the concept of ready-to-cook idlis, bringing diverse options to its audience. The company has meal solutions across day parts in convenient and hyper-convenient formats. The company has a wide range of Idli mixes, including Rava Idli, Oats Idli, Rice Idli, and Masala Rava Idli. Based on extensive consumer research, MTR Foods also launched its Minute Fresh batter range last year with idli, dosa and signature red rice dosa variants. Prepared with the highest quality ingredients, MTR Foods uses cutting-edge technology and their deep knowledge of cuisine to bring authentic and delicious Indian meals in the most convenient form to consumers.