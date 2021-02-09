MTS Management Group Signs John McDonough Who Will Release New Acoustic Versions Album

Chicago, IL : After 25 years of performing and recording, music veteran John McDonough is releasing his most intimate collection of songs to date. “Second Chances” (out on March 17th, 2021) will feature ten newly-recorded all-acoustic versions of McDonough’s favorites from his 2014 and 2016 album releases. The first single will be his ode to John Denver, “The Place Where I Belong.” MTS Management Group is on board for promotions, along with JohTheMa Promotions (Europe).

McDonough says, “I’m very nostalgic for the days of MTV’s unplugged, and I have always loved the combination of the rock ‘n’ roll voice with acoustic instrumentation. I have dreamed of making a CD in this vein for a long time. I felt the songs would really shine with the focus being on my words and melodies.”

Additional musicians on the album include Kris Farrow (acoustic lead) and Cody Rathmell (backing vocals).

About John McDonough: John McDonough is a singer/songwriter from Austin, Texas (now living in Chicago, IL) has spent the last 25 years playing in and around Austin while co-producing and self releasing eight CD’s of original music. Nine years ago he decided to retire from practicing psychotherapy and focus solely on music. In that time he has written and recorded five new CD’s, played over 500 gigs, performed in eleven major music festivals, several times appeared and performed on local and national radio, and embarked on successful tours through the United States. His previous three releases, ‘Dreams and Imagination,’ “Surrounding Colors,” and “Can You See Me Now” all received great reviews and airplay all over Europe and the United States. All three releases spent six consecutive months on the Americana Music Association Record Chart as well as landing on other American radio charts.