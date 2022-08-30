MTV India announces Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, the second season of India’s ultimate rap battleground

August, 2022; Mumbai, India: After the phenomenal success of season 1, India’s leading Youth Entertainment brand, MTV India is once again all set to hunt for new rap sounds with the latest season of India’s ultimate rap battleground, Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’. Co-powered by Wild Stone new classic range and produced by Fremantle, the latest season of India’s first-ever rap reality television show will pit 16 of the country’s most unique rap voices, in 10 power-packed weeks. Featuring global artist and rap supremo Badshah as the judge, with eminent Indian rap trendsetters and pioneers EPR, King, Dino James and Dee MC as Squad Bosses, Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’ will heighten the stakes with double the competition and unmatched fierceness, starting September 03, every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India and Voot.

Promising to be a superlative phenomenon for music lovers, rap enthusiasts, and entertainment buffs, the second season of India’s genre-defining and avant-garde reality television show will be an intense and demanding challenge for 16 fresh voices of India’s rap-scene, who will fight hard for the coveted mantle. The judge of this season, international rap star Badshah, will look for the best of the lot. Eminent Indian rappers and Squad Bosses King, Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR will hone and transform raw talent, hand-picked from across the country. With their signature styles, flair and experience, they will equip their protégés and coach them through the mentoring journey to become industry-ready professionals.

The show’s format also elevates the magnitude of the competition, wherein Badshah and the four Squad Bosses will groom and judge the contestants based on their talent, performance, meter, technique, musicality, and storytelling. Viewers will also get a chance to be a part of the journey to root for their favorite performer through public voting on the VOOT app and watch out for the ‘Squad of the Week’ and ‘Performer of the Week’ as the show progresses.

On bringing back the show for its second season, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music, and English entertainment, said, “MTV Hustle 2.0 is an ode to India’s rap scene – it puts the spotlight on undiscovered talent and celebrates an artform that is amongst the youth’s foremost passion points. This season goes deeper into the country to offer tomorrow’s hip-hop icons their biggest canvas, today.” Suchita Shah, Head, Content Originals at MTV, said, “It’s bigger and fiercer this season! Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 is all about discovering untapped rap talent to the fore, and bringing their unique stories to viewers and music-lovers across the nation. That fire and passion which drives rap music in all its glorious diversity, is what makes the concept tick. The latest season elevates the rap battleground like never before, with the new format, judge and squad bosses!” Commenting on the second season of the reality television show, Aradhana Bhola, Managing Director, Fremantle India said, “Bringing under the radar talent into the limelight is something we are passionate about at Fremantle. And when the stage is an iconic youth platform, unfolding the magic of rap music and inspiring life stories with the uber talented Badshah in the house, the excitement of MTV Hustle 2.0 becomes palpable.” Tao, Marketing Head, realme India, said, “We are happy to collaborate with MTV India, a channel which caters to the demands of young audiences in the entertainment industry. The second season of MTV Hustle is certainly an opportunity for young music enthusiasts to explore possibilities for them and showcase their talent. Moreover, it aligns with our vision of giving more and highlights participants’ dare to leap attitude among young users. The strategic partnership highlights realme’s commitment to providing high-quality tech-lifestyle products and deep integration towards music.”

Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 is all geared up to present the nation’s most promising new rap sensations, their phenomenal original compositions, and a storm of rap battles, drama, and entertainment!

~Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, co-powered by Wild Stone new classic range, premieres on September 3, airing thereafter every Saturday and Sunday, at 7 pm! ~