MTV Roadies rides into metaverse with MOTO NFT Collection for bikers and NFT lovers

Once a biker, always a biker. Some ride it for the thrill, some for the speed, while for others it is simply therapeutic! From biking clubs/ communities to the high-end mean machines on road in town, the craze for bikes and biking accessories never ends! When it comes to that adrenaline rush, celebs lead the way. MS Dhoni, for instance, has a bike collection nearing 100, while heart-throb John Abraham is crazy about helmets. We also have actress Gul Panag’s world-famous bike riding expeditions on this list. Joining this gang are new-age celebs such as Gaurav Taneja, Ishaan Khattar, Kunal Khemu, and Vidyut Jammwal.

Revving the excitement up for all biking and NFT enthusiasts, Viacom18’s YME cluster’s NFT marketplace Fully Faltoo (www.Fullyfaltoonft.com) goes live with the first-ever genre-defining ‘Roadies Moto Edition’ NFTs. The entry of Roadies in the world of Metaverse brings with itself an array of edgy and unique digital art pieces inspired by Roadies. Check the collection out here:

Chromeheads Helmet FTW

Supposedly, this helmet artwork is your virtual ticket to different countries in the metaverse. So, what if you can’t wear it on your head? Rock it wherever you want to go and you’ll get a hero’s welcome, 24×7 security escorts, diplomatic immunity, infinite biriyanis (or Feijoadas or steaks), and basically the whole royal treatment! Disclaimer: if you get tased by the border guards, that’s on you.

Stunt Squad A

A Roadie badge for those who believe in making their own rules. Even when you are chased by people’s unsolicited opinion or simply stuck in traffic, wear it and do things the way you want to.

Full-metal Battlecry

Bid for this NFT artwork and prove what you are made of! It is a reminder to pick up your pieces, keep pushing, and make your statement no matter what. It showcases the timeless virtues of Roadies, which sums up pretty much like: ‘the world is not going to make it easy.’

The Man Who Got Steampunked

This NFT is a grand blend of historical elements and sci-fi. The legendary roadie Rooftop Raghav is being seen escaping a rich industrialist from this very artwork, for which he had to catch 5 blimps and eight steam locomotives. The NFT artwork, gem of a steal, we say, gets you onboard this thrilling escape of Roadie Rooftop Raghav! So, jump right in!

The Roadie-Tripper’s Kaleidoscope

If you like tripping – road and otherwise – this one is a sure hit. You may even feel a sudden urge to rush to a highway or find yourself massively attracted to superbikes.

Fully Faltoo Channel: https://youtu.be/FnZ4U53jP9I

MTV India Channel: https://youtu.be/fsMoW-W–OM