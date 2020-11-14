MuLondon Recognised as East London Innovator by Here East

London, United Kingdom: The inaugural East London Innovators campaign celebrated 50 individuals for their commitment to social advancement. These include business leaders, teachers, start-up founders and artists working in the East London community.

The award-winning skin care company MuLondon and its founder and CEO Boris Zatezic were featured in the exhibition during the launch event. This showcased some of the most innovative and impactful individuals, businesses and community leaders from across East London.

“We seek to change the established world with our range of skin care products, questioning the status quo and doing things in an environmentally friendly, holistic way that benefits everyone. We are honoured and humbled by this accolade awarded to MuLondon by Here East.” – Boris Zatezic, Founder and CEO at MuLondon.

The five judges’ decision praised outstanding Londoners making a significant contribution to the business, cultural and social landscape of East London. East London Innovators are shaking up their sectors and using their skills, knowledge and passion to tackle real life problems.

MuLondon is known for its selection of naturally hydrating and soothing skin care products, formulated with certified organic ingredients, without fillers or additives. From people with sensitive skin to conscientious customers around the world, everyone that cares about their skin and the environment can enjoy the lush, 100% vegan products such as the “White Chocolate Truffle Moisturiser” or the “Rose, Rosehip & Rosemary Foaming Cleanser.”

“The East London Innovator’s scheme is about identifying and celebrating those individuals working collaboratively and creatively to make a difference within the local community. The work of MuLondon, with its dedication to environmentally-friendly skin care and support of local community projects, embodies this approach wholeheartedly.” – Jasel Nanda, Community and Partnerships Manager, Here East.

More information about MuLondon and its range of award-winning skin care products is available at www.MuLondon.com.

About MuLondon

MuLondon brings joy and balance with its award-winning skin care range from London, inspired by traditional herbalism. Pure natural essential oils and herbal extracts are used to divinely scent and gently preserve the certified organic ingredients. MuLondon products include such luxurious essences as ‘Marigold, Frankincense & Myrrh’ and ‘Rose, Rosehip & Rosemary’. The range is certified COSMOS organic by The Soil Association, cruelty-free by The Leaping Bunny and registered vegan by The Vegan Society. MuLondon is a member of 1% for the Planet and is a Certified B Corporation, while proudly supporting Stonewall.

Contact: Boris Zatezic, Founder & CEO

Address: MuLondon, 64C Evelyn Street, London SE8 5DD, United Kingdom

Website: www.MuLondon.com

Email: www.MuLondon.com/contact

About Here East

Here East is located at the heart of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and provides over one million square feet of dedicated and versatile spaces for creative and digital companies. It is designed as a place for start-up entrepreneurial businesses to co-exist and collaborate with global established businesses and support genuine innovation.

Born out of the ashes of the former Olympic Press & Broadcast Centre, Here East is a place for individuals and companies who embrace and pioneer cutting-edge technology to share expertise and to create the products and services of the future. In addition to this, it boasts a landscaped canal side and artisanal cafes, shops and restaurants that support the Here East community.

Here East is being developed by iCITY, a company owned by clients of Delancey, a specialist real estate investment, development and advisory company.

Here East is living proof that the Olympic legacy can be a positive force for change in global cities, setting the standard for Olympic redevelopment.