MultiLiving Homes Makes browsing for apartments a seamless 3D experience

India’s first all-inclusive residential-rental ecosystem, MultiLiving Homes, has launched a 360-degree tour of the smart homes listed on its platform. The brand has introduced 3D virtual walkthroughs leveraging AR technology, which has enabled its customers to remotely experience the property in the New Normal before making the final purchase decision. The move, yet again, reinstates the brand’s niche in providing swift and advanced tech-based solutions to help all of its stakeholders.

The 360-degree tour comes with multiple in-demand features. Besides allowing customers to remotely access all nooks and corners of the house, the technology also enables one to view a 3D floor plan and measure the area using the scale provided. This has been done to foster a better understanding of the layout and ensure that unit amenities viz. air conditioner, geyser, wall lights, modular kitchen, and water purifier among others are in place as mentioned.

At present, the 3D walkthrough feature is enabled for approx. 50+ properties with new inventory being added every day. One can browse through a wide variety of apartments registered with MultiLiving at choicest locations across Mumbai. The complimentary service is available free of charge for a limited period only.

The service can be accessed through the following link: https://multiliving.co. in/flats-for-rent-in-mumbai/ f2730761-61dc-49ed-8907- d95459736e83

Remarkably, the brand has been proactive in deploying state-of-the-art technologies in its solutions for across-the-board stakeholders – something the traditional real estate market has not been popular for. MultiLiving provides smart, ready-to-move-in, and hassle-free residential-rental solutions suited for the urban workforce. Their all-inclusive tech-assisted, lifestyle-oriented offerings with multiple price points are designed to ease the lives of people.

Speaking on the development, Pankaj Singh, Founder & CEO, Multiliving Technologies said, “It is very difficult for anyone to zero in on a property without visiting it in person. Though one can always arrange a physical visit, the New Normal is preventing tenants from exploring much. This is considerably limiting their options and, at times, making them avoid a property that might just be perfect. Implementing new-age technologies to counter such challenges is one of MultiLiving’s niche areas. So, we are proud to announce our 360-degree walkthrough solution for tackling this issue. Its remote accessibility is a big leap for potential tenants who are searching for apartments in Mumbai.”