Multivitamin brand Health OK launches Gummies for Children

New Delhi. 19.May.2022: Health OK’, a multivitamin and minerals tablet from the house of Mankind Pharma has expanded its product offering with the launch of Gummies for Children under the age group of 7-17 years old. The brand has designed the product to meet the demands of kids who are seven years, and above.

The gummies are fully packed with vitamins and minerals, which will improve the overall health and well-being of kids. Health OK Gummies contain Vitamin A, B, C & D. Their regular intake can help kids stay active strengthening their bones, boosting immunity, and also improving brain functioning. The product also has a good source of Zinc, Magnesium, and Iodine which are integral for promoting an optimal immune system.

There are times when kids skip their meals, which makes parents concerned about intaking the right diet plan for their children, but still, they don’t get all nutrients. Coming in easily chewable and taste that entices children, Health OK gummies will help fulfil the nutritional gap in the children.

Health OK Gummies are free of preservatives and are gluten, gelatin, and cholesterol-free. The gummies are formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children. The products comes in lemon and strawberry flavour, specifically designed to keep the taste in mind for kids.

Speaking on the new product launch, Joy Chatterjee, the General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said, “The present age parents are always considering their options to provide their children with optimum nutrition. They are always worried about their unhealthy eating habits and lookout for ways to include nutrition-rich ingredients in their food. But given the picky nature of children, it becomes difficult and yet challenging to give them a wholesome meal. Hence, to meet the requirements of both parents and children, Health OK came up with gummies to fill in for the lacking nutrients in the children with a fun twist that can satiate their taste at the same time.”

The newly launched product is available at e-commerce channels, and modern format retail Chains such as Apollo, Med plus and other local stores across India.