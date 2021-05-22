Mumbai: The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, is reeling under its worst Covid-19 surge so far. Companies based out of the city have been at the forefront of taking measures to protect their workforce from the Coronavirus infection, and many of them are now turning to state-of-the-art technology solutions to keep the pandemic at bay.

Bengaluru-based Shycocan Corporation has installed around 30 virus attenuation devices at three different offices of Finacus Solutions situated across Mumbai. Finacus Solutions, a certified organization, providing banking solutions and payment systems partner for over 100 financial institutions is among the many organisations that have worked tirelessly through the pandemic trying to provide their customers seamless services and have been constantly looking out for futuristic technological solutions for safety of their employees and workforce, to keep the pandemic at bay.

The wall-mounted, cylindrical devices, called Shycocan, will help protect more than 250 employees of the company from the highly infectious Coronavirus and Influenza family of viruses, significantly reducing the risk of the pandemic and allowing the workforce to operate without fear of getting infected at the office premises. Shycocan has been proven to disable the Coronavirus and Influenza virus families in indoor spaces with 99.9% efficacy, as per various virology reports from accredited laboratories worldwide. Moreover, the device has no chemicals, UV rays, radiation or side-effects and is completely safe for humans, animals and the environment.

Said Ashwin Ayyappan, Global Marketing Head – Finacus Solutions, “Since we are in the banking domain, we have to work 24*7 during the pandemic because we look at maintaining of ATMs. During the pandemic growth in digital payments increased and so our work. After the lockdown, employees have concerns for moving out of home because of pandemic and we wanted to find something which would give employees the confidence to come and work from office. During my research online, I found details about Shycocan and after my R&D on the machines and go ahead from the management we installed around 30 machines in our 3 different offices.”

He added, “To share a genuine opinion about the Shycocan, there have been no cases of transmission in the office after the installation of the device, so I would highly recommend it to various other organizations.”

Said Mr. Alok Sharma, CEO, Shycocan Corporation, “We are delighted to contribute to a safer work environment for Finacus Solutions. The devices would ensure the safety of people present within the premises. Our devices work on all current and future variants and mutants of the Coronavirus and Influenza family of viruses, protecting people’s health and saving millions of hours of lost productivity. The banking and finances sector is a critical area in India’s economy and protecting it is paramount to bringing life back to normal and normal back to business. Finacus Solutions has really set the tone for others to follow in protecting their teams, businesses and future-proofing them from such pandemics.”

Dr. Rajah Vijay Kumar, Inventor of Shycocan, developed a specialized device made of a super-alloy which produces Photons of high intensity when excited. Upon striking solid surfaces in any space such as walls, furniture, dust particles in the air; these photons emanate electrons. The electrons get attached to the positive protein on the shell of the Coronavirus and Influenza family of viruses, neutralizing its positive charge and preventing it from infecting other people. In the presence of Shycocan, anyone touching a previously infected surface will not contract the virus as it would have been attenuated. The Shycocan device provides far greater protection. The super-alloy that generates photons does not deteriorate, due to which Shycocan has a long lifespan and requires minimal servicing and no consumables.

Dr. Rajah Vijay Kumar, who holds over 30+ inventions globally, said, “Coronavirus-type outbreaks are occurring with faster intermittent frequencies. The Coronavirus family has got more infectious and deadly with successive mutations in the last 17 years, underscoring the importance of a device like Shycocan. The biggest challenge of this virus is its infectivity or virulence. Breaking the chain of infectivity requires focused work on indoor environments because they carry the highest risk of transmission.”

He added, “In 2017, our campus in Bengaluru experienced many incidents of seasonal flu, compelling me to design, build and install the device which was later christened Shycocan. A year later, the incidence of seasonal flu was almost totally absent from the campus. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the device was sent for testing and regulatory compliances to global laboratories and found to be equally effective against Coronaviruses. It was overwhelming to realize that we had already created the world’s first technology to fight the Coronavirus pandemic long before imagining the possibility of such a crisis taking the entire world in its grip.”

A single device when mounted has an effective coverage area of 1,000 Sq. Ft (or 10,000 cubic feet). Multiple devices can be installed to cover a larger indoor space. The device is already in use in India, US and many countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, and South Africa. It is seeing a robust demand from institutional buyers. We have shipped more than 25,000 already. Shycocan is enabling schools, colleges, homes and businesses like hospitals, hotels, offices, restaurants, auditoriums, transportation, retail, and airports get back on track and serve their internal and external customers in a safe environment.