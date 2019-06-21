Mumbai Dabbawala and Angadiya speaks at the international forum Kimberley Process Intersessional Meet in Mumbai

The Mumbai Dabbawala association and All India Angadiyas Federation representatives addressed at the prestigious Kimberley Process Intersessional Meeting here in Mumbai. They spoke on the Supply Chain Management skills they associations have evolved over the period of time, through their accurate and flawless delivery system in place, with utmost customer satisfaction.

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme is an international certification scheme that regulates trade in rough diamonds. It aims to prevent the flow of conflict diamonds, while helping to protect legitimate trade in rough diamonds. The Kimberley Process (KP) is open to all countries that are willing and able to implement its requirements. Currently, KP has 55 participants, representing 82 countries with the European Union and its Member States counting as a single participant. GJEPC is the KP Import/ Export Authority in India.

India is the Chair for 2019, for the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme.

Over 200 plus delegations from over 55 countries namely USA, Russia, European Union, Brazil, Canada, China, Isreal, Japan, Australia, South Africa etc. are attending the KP Intersessional Meeting, which is currently ongoing in Mumbai.