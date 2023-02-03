Mumbai, get ready for a fun-filled Saturday at AJIO Presents It’s A Girl Thing India Powered by Reliance Digital & Co-powered by SUGAR Cosmetics, at MMRDA Grounds on 4th February 2023

03 February 2023: Mumbai, get ready for an experience unlike any other! AJIO presents It’s A Girl Thing, India powered by Reliance Digital & co-powered by SUGAR Cosmetics, is going on ground for the first time on 4th Feb, Saturday, at MMRDA Grounds, BKC. It is a day full of fun and entertainment, celebrating sisterhood with over 51 Super Girls and the line-up will be packed with music, comedy, spoken word, workshops, panel discussions, flea markets, and other festival experiences.

  • Live Music – Aastha Gill, Srushti Tawade, Aarya Jadhao (QK), Kamakshi Khanna, Dridha
  • Stand-up Comedy – Sumukhi Suresh, Prashasti Singh, Urooj Ashfaq, Gurleen Pannu, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Sumaira Shaikh
  • Spoken Word Performance – Faye D’Souza, Priya Malik, Swastika Rajput, Sheena Khalid, Ankita Chawla (HustleRani)
  • Panel Discussions – Anisha Dixit, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Mithila Palkar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Pooja Dhingra, Prajakta Koli, Sejal Kumar, Srishti Dixit, Srishti Garg, Suhani Shah & many more.

Also, there is an exclusive Buy One Get One Ticket* @₹499 for Buddy Festival Pass (T&C Apply). Grab your tickets at Bookmyshow as soon as possible and hang out with the coolest girl gang ever!

Event: It’s A Girl Thing – India

Where: MMRDA Grounds, G Block, BKC. Mumbai

When: 4th February 2023| Saturday

Time:  Gates open 12:30 PM onwards

