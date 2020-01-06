Mumbai Girl Bindiya Sharma from Group A and Delhi Girl- Pragya Pathak from Group – B- GIRL CROWNED MS. INDIA CURVY 2020

Bindiya Sharma from Mumbai and Pragya Pathak from Delhi were crowned Ms India Curvy 2020 in two different categories at the grand finale held on January 5, 2020, at The Leela Ambience Gurgaon. Following the winners, Akanksha Gupta and Honey Sahani were judged as 1st runner up and Ipshita Johri and Arti Bhargava were awarded the 2nd runner up in two different categories. This was the second edition of the pageant organized by Glamour Gurgaon and was focused on Breast Cancer Awareness.

After the grand auditions across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Jaipur, Glamour Gurgaon shortlisted 72 contestants who were trained and groomed for this prestigious title. This spectacular event had renowned names like Nayani Dixit, famous for her role in the movie Queen, Mr Nitin Seth, Mr Abhishek Tiwari, Ms Monika Nangia and Akassh K Aggarwal- A renowned fashion Jewellery Designer on the jury panel judging multi-city contestants. The shortlisted contestants were judged through multiple rounds where they wore designer ensembles from AV Couture by Aenna Sharma.

For the finale, the contestants were prepared and groomed under well- known fashion designers and image consultants. They were given in-depth training, photoshoots and makeup sessions to get them ready for the final round. Speaking on the success of the second edition of Mms India Curvy pageant, Barkha Nangia, Director – Glamour Gurgaon said, “Until now people blindly followed the myth that fashion and lifestyle industry is run by zero size figure. With so many initiatives taken to break this myth, I am glad that our platform of Ms India Curvy contributed to a great extent to break this taboo and provide the fashion and entertainment world with the talents in packed in plus-size models. Women are beautiful in all sizes. People should practice self-love when it comes to accepting your body for how thin or curvy it is regardless of what society’s view of ideal shape or size is. I hope more brands adopt the concept of body positivity and allow people to be comfortable in their own skin.”

Like other titles organized by Glamour Gurgaon, Ms India Curvy is also a similar platform that exclusively aims at inspiring and motivating plus size women. Barkha Nangia conceptualized this pageant that addresses one of the main social stigmas of body shaming. It is a known fact that women of plus sizes don’t get their dues and are often cornered because of their curvy appearance. Through self-love and body positivity, the platform aims to spread the message to embrace ourselves and stop being over critical about your appearance. Ms India Curvy pageant also focuses on promoting Breast Cancer Awareness and educate and help the lesser privileged women on the society.