Mumbai housing society adopted renewable energy, saving money and the earth

Oorjan, one of the most innovative and fastest growing solar company in India has recently installed a solar project on a housing society with a capacity of about 100 kWp in Mumbai. The company has installed hundreds of projects across 15 states in India.

The installation has been done across the high-rise towers comprising of more than 230 solar panels installed over 7500 square feet shadow free area. The society followed a formal procedure to select the engineering and installation partner and finalized with Oorjan a company led by IITians and brings the best of solar technology, data and financing under one roof to empower the solar revolution in India. Sustainable living is gaining popularity and renewable energy is not only environmentally responsible but also commercially viable. Thousands of people in India are turning to solar energy to power their houses, factories and workplaces and that will have a remarkable impact on the climate change.

The Indian government has an ambitious target of 100GW (~USD 100 Billion) solar capacity deployed by 2022, out of which 40% is rooftop and to emerge as a leader in climate action, it needs to prioritize solar rooftop photovoltaic (PV) especially among residential buildings users.

Oorjan previously installed solar projects across towers in Dheeraj Dream which is likely to be the largest housing society solar projects in Mumbai with 1600+ solar panels.

“We are pleased to install solar rooftop panels in Mahavir Universe Phoenix Society, which is one of the most prominent societies in Bhandup, Mumbai. This project is expected to save Rs 20 lac every year for the society and the green impact is equivalent to planting 4,500 teak wood trees. We have 1500 customers across in India and committed to reach 10,000 soon” said Gautam Das, Co-founder & CEO, Oorjan Cleantech Private Limited.