Mumbai Lifesavers recognised as Frontline Covid19 Workers; Receive Vaccination

Mumbai, May 2021:

The lifesaving force manning the beaches in Mumbai has been vaccinated. The lifesaver force was recognised as Covid frontline warriors by the Mumbai state administration in March. While most have received their first dose, a few received both jabs and are fully vaccinated.

Said Ravi Shankar, Executive Director, Drishti Lifesaving, “We are grateful to the Mumbai state administration, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) in particular, who recognised that lifesaving services are no different from health workers such as paramedics and nurses and designated the team as frontline workers so that they could avail of the vaccination on priority. We are already designated as essential services by the Government of Maharashtra and the Government of Goa.”

Adding on the everyday dangers and challenges faced by the lifesavers he added, “Any rescue on the water has to be done without masks by our lifesavers in order for them to swim. Most rescues involve CPR etc which involves close contact with the victims. This is unavoidable in a moment of urgency when life has to be saved.”

Drishti Lifesaving Pvt Ltd was appointed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Mumbai Fire Brigade in Jan 2019 to provide lifeguarding services and manage beach safety at the six popular beaches along the Mumbai coast – Girgaum, Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Aksa, and Gorai – which witness high footfalls.

Owing to the curfew and weather conditions, all the six beaches under Drishti’s surveillance in the city of Mumbai are shut for visitors.