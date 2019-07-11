Mumbai university to offers first of kind BSC Actuarial and Data science course in Mumbai

First time in the history of Mumbai University an International course being offered to the student, those who are looking at the high growth and lucrative career in immerging finance and insurance sector. Rahul education along with Mumbai University is going to offer the course in BSC Actuarial and Data science. This will be the first time in India any university offering the course. This will be a specially designed course for the students who are looking for specialization in Actuarial science and Data science sector.

Actuarial science is the discipline that applies mathematical and statistical methods to assess risk in insurance, finance and other industries and professions. Actuaries are professionals trained in this discipline.

Data science is a multi-disciplinary field that uses scientific methods, processes, algorithms and systems to extract knowledge and insights from data in various forms, both structured and unstructured, similar to data mining.

Rahul education has always explored the new horizon in the field of education. Continuing the same legacy Rahul education is the first institute in India too offers a BSC Actuarial science Data science course. The course is going to be conducted with the affiliation of Mumbai University. The institution is committed to provide world class residential and education facility.

The courses will be directed and designed by a well-known name in the financial and insurance sector Mr Gopal V Kumar. Mr Gopal Kumar has more than 20 years of professional experience in the areas of Economic Research, Corporate Advisory, Business Valuation, Insurance Analytics, Management Consulting, Private Equity, Product Management and Actuarial Consulting.

About us: Rahul Education, the parent organization covering five registered educational societies, is a reputed quality education provider. It comprises of 42 institutions, spread across Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra and Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh.

Ever since the commencement of its first school in Bhayander in the year 1992, Rahul Education has diligently followed the path of delivering 360-degree quality education. Rahul Education is already providing education in all streams of Engineering, Polytechnic, Architecture, Design Studies, M.Ed., B.Ed., D.T.Ed., E.C.C.Ed., Junior College (Commerce and Science), IGCSE, ICSE, CBSE, & SSC Curriculum. It is further expanding its horizons by venturing into the following educational milestones like Medical College, established Deemed University, spreading Education to 100000 students by 2021.