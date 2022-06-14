Mumbai Urja Marg to expand potential of Mumbai’s youth in skill development

Mumbai Urja Marg, a critical transmission infrastructure project coming up in Mumbai, announced partnership with Siemens Aikya Education & Welfare Trust to initiate a skill development and training programme for youngsters in Mumbai. Aligned with the government’s vision of ‘Kaushal Bharat-Kushal Bharat’, this initiative will aim to train more than 200 youngsters, in phases, in the Mumbai Metropolitan region. With an aim to make them job ready, the training program will offer youngsters a chance to pursue industry-relevant skill training that can assist them to obtain sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The programme was inaugurated today at Neral in the presence of Mr Ninad Pitale, Project Director- Mumbai Urja Marg; Mr Rajesh Sharma- Secretary and Treasurer, BJP Kalyan Badlapur Region; Mr Avinash Bhopi, Corporator- Kulgaon Badlapur Nagar Parishad; Mr Ashok Rane, Chairman- Siemens Aikya Education & Welfare Trust; Mr Girish Ashtekar, Secretary- Siemens Aikya Education & Welfare Trust and a prominent social worker, Mr Haresh Dhule.

The first batch of the training program will be composed of 20 students, shortlisted through an entrance test. The shortlisted students will go through a three-week rigorous training program that will involve a mix of practical and theoretical modules to acquaint them with the basics of electrical training. The training pedagogy has been designed to help the students acquire the required skill set to start working in electrical workshops and with contractors. On the successful completion of the course, the trainees will receive a certificate as well as career counselling and placement assistance.

Hritik Arun Virle, shortlisted student in the first batch, said, ‘It is a great initiative for youngsters like me. I had the basic knowledge of electrical training but with this training program, which is a mix of theory and practical, the knowledge would be complete and will make me job ready.

Another student, Yash Kailas Bhoir said, ‘I am grateful to the organizers, local administration for starting this kind of job-focused training program. The training would help us become skilled and open up numerous possibilities for us.

Speaking on this initiative, Ninad Pitale, Project Director, Mumbai Urja Marg said: “We, at Mumbai Urja Marg are committed towards making a positive social impact on the communities wherein we operate. Our core purpose of providing skill development training to unemployed and underprivileged youth is to create opportunities for them so that they can attain their full potential. We have started with the first batch and in future more batches would be added to ensure a wider reach and impact”.