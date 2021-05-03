Mumbai witnesses over 10000 property registrations in April 2021

Just after the Maharashtra government discontinued the stamp duty waiver on property registrations from April 2021, the month has witnessed the registration of as many as 10,136 properties in Mumbai. The data was made available by Maharashtra’s Department of Registration and Stamps. There was a 43 percent decline in just about a month as March 2021 had registered 17,728 units when the stamp duty waiver of 3 percent was available. However, the number of units registered in April 2021 was up 70 percent compared to the units registered in April 2019 which were 5,940 units. There were zero registrations in April 2020 due to the complete nationwide lockdown amid the first outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

In February 2021, 10,170 units were registered; in January this year, 10,412 units were registered. December and November 2020 saw the registration of 19,581 and 9,301 units, respectively, the state’s registration data indicated.

As per the IGR data, the month of April 2021 has recorded the best registration numbers as compared to the past few years.

Year Sales April 2013 6436 April 2014 5053 April 2015 6409 April 2016 5705 April 2017 5652 April 2018 7016 April 2019 5940 April 2020 0 April 2021 10136

Source: IGR Office

Here is what real-estate experts have to say:

Mr. Ashok Mohanani

President, NAREDCO Maharashtra

“After the Maharashtra government restored stamp duty to 5 percent from 1st April, we have witnessed a slight dip in property registrations. April 2021 though has witnessed significant registration numbers as compared to the same period for last few years. There is still demand among the homebuyers, and we believe the numbers will see an uptick once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. The stamp duty cut significantly stimulated housing demand in the city in the previous quarters and it would be great if the government can reconsider to trim it down for another year, until March 2022. This will continue the momentum for property sales.”

Mr. Pritam Chivukula

Co-Founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty

Hon. Secretary, CREDAI MCHI