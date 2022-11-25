Mumbai’s Donna Deli gets an all-new Dollhouse-themed set-up that will charm you into embarking on a cheerful dining journey.

Mumbai: If you have been hearing the buzz and following posts regarding the launch of Donna Deli’s brand-new Dollhouse-themed collaboration, then you are onto something really special as the whispers are true! Donna Deli’s new Dollhouse, is a quaint and avant-garde high-tea concept in collaboration with Archana Kochhar, a well-renowned fashion designer, and it is all set to transport you to the good-old-days, but with an eclectic twist!

With the happiest season just around the corner, the serial hospitality entrepreneurs and founders of Donna Deli – Dhaval Udeshi, Pawan Shahri, and Nikita Harisinghani have joined forces with the skillful and gifted fashion designer Archana Kochhar, to bring you yet another reason to rejoice this season. After various successful ventures, they are bringing to you a concept like never before – Donna Deli Dollhouse, which is beautifully designed and curated with aesthetic and taste so you can eat straight out of an adorable Dollhouse!

Donna Deli is a one-of-a-kind place where you can go from coffee and co-working in the morning to cocktails and dinner in the evening. Not to forget their quirky decor with ample pop of color, which makes it an ideal Instagram-worthy spot. The dollhouse is done in collaboration with ace fashion designer Archana Kochhar that brings her millennial outlook perfectly paired with Donna Deli’s delicious food. The exceptional dollhouse will especially cater to an exquisite high-tea and luncheon experience.

Talking about the association, Pawan Shahri, Managing Partner said, “We at Donna Deli are focusing on an innovation-first approach – our collaboration with Archana Kochhar is yet another endeavor towards taking experiential dining a notch higher. Archana has played an instrumental role in setting millennial fashion trends and we wanted the same to come alive through our collaboration. And what’s better than an elevated molecular gastronomy experience served in the doll-house of your dreams?”

So what can you expect from this innovative concept? The cozy, diminutive dollhouse with quirky compartments will serve you delightful treats and definitely create a memorable experience of a lifetime. The idea behind the beautifully decorated miniature Dollhouse was not just to create an insta-worthy ambiance but add positivity and tranquility to the vibe. Changing the dynamic of a dollhouse being mini cabinet houses with toys, the Donna Deli Dollhouse, is shaking things up with its molecular gastronomical endeavor and is truly making every girl’s dream come true! The interiors are all white, minimal yet appealing to the eyes. The crockery, cutlery, food, plants & décor is personally handpicked and customized pertaining to the brand and inspired by the small cafés in Italy. With its smart bistro and less old-school osteria aesthetic, you’d definitely want to spend hours here in the winter coziness. Whether you wish to indulge in some bite-sized sandwiches or finger-licking desserts, the Donna Deli Dollhouse is ever-ready to take to on an endearing and fun-sized culinary journey that truly enlightens your day!

“The Dollhouse x Archana Kochhar collaboration is one that is very close to my heart because it resonates with aspects of the brand and myself. I absolutely love high tea. One of my favorite memories is enjoying platters with high tea in London. The dollhouse is a new take on the high tea with modern twists and reminiscences of happy childhood memories. The dollhouse is designed with chandeliers and vintage frames – both of which you will find in abundance at my home and in my store. The pink and white striped exterior is also aligned with our brand colors,” says Archana Kochhar on the dynamic dollhouse.

The Dollhouse menu doles out a range of flavorsome small plates such as cream cheese, cherry, tomato, and garlic Confit Toastie, Pesto Paneer Sandwiches, chili con carne Vol Au Vent, Barbecue Chicken Toasties, amongst others, along with luscious desserts such as Cinnamon Ruby Chocolate Éclairs, Dulce De Leche, and Salted Caramel Eclair and Raspberry Cream Cheese Choux pastries.

So what are you waiting for? Get ready to slip in and get your cameras ready to capture some lights, camera, and action-worthy moments at the cozy, pleasant, and aesthetic all-day deli & bar serving comfort food in miniature dollhouses along with some specialty coffee!