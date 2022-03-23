Mumbai’s famous entertainment hub and lounge- The Game Palacio debuts in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 23, 2022: India’s first upscale boutique bowling and entertainment lounge, The Game Palacio has opened its door in Elante Mall. This contemporary entertainment hub entails a luxurious atmosphere to unwind a day with your friends and family. A first in the city that provides a perfect amalgamation of thrilling activities and games along with delectable food, exquisite drinks, groovy music, scintillating ambiance and never-ending fun all under one roof.

The resto-bar section is a perfect spot to indulge in exquisite cuisines from around the world and innovative beverages between the gaming sessions. The extensive menu has been curated with delights from cuisines such as Italian, Asian, Mediterranean, and Indian that one can’t find anywhere else in the city all at one place. The lip-smacking menu spoils the patrons with an array of dishes like Charcoal chicken risotto, Burrata Pizza, Mediterranean Pizza to Pesto Chicken Tikka. The especially hand-crafted drinks menu would leave diners spoiled with choices.

Helmed by Snow World Entertainment, The Game Palacio is spread across a sprawling 26,000 sq. ft. and comprises of engaging fun activities such as bowling, cricket, bungee soccer, goalie, gyro, pool, VR Games, and fun arcade games. One of the key highlights are its bespoke bowling lanes to match the design of the premises. The ultimate bowling experience with comfortable lounge seating provides lane-side butler service for an unforgettable experience. It also houses a fun arcade that features a wide selection of classic as well as latest games for an ideal gaming session. The energetic music amps up the overall mood of the lounge.

Talking about the launch Mr. Prasuk Jain, Owner, The Game Palacio said, “We are escalated to take our Game Palacio brand to an exciting new location post the success of our flagship restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The lounge has been especially designed that caters to an upscale arcade, and entertainment activities while enjoying scrumptious food & drinks and tapping on the energetic music. We are hopeful to become a hot favourite among the Chandigarh audience by offering a one-of-a-kind experience through our exclusive offerings and team’s commitment towards world class service”.

They are following all hygiene and safety protocols as per the government guidelines to ensure a safe experience for all the patrons. Chandigarh’s latest attraction, The Game Palacio promises to offer something for everyone to relax and pamper with their loved ones over a fun game and savoring lip-smacking food.