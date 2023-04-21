Mumbai’s Favourite Pan-Asian Supper Club, Yazu, Finds A New Home In Lower Parel

April 21st, 2023: A name now synonymous with pan-Asian gastronomy in the city, Yazu is now opening yet another outlet at one of the city’s most premium locations, South Mumbai, which is also touted to be its flagship outlet. A sumptuous 6,000-square-foot expanse has been sculpted into a lively biophilic outdoor space and an invitingly earthy indoor dining space. After being a hit in Andheri and taking over Goa, Yazu is all set to put you in a state of gastronomic bliss with dishes that have a delicate balance of tradition and modernity. So if you are anywhere near Lower Parel, make sure to make your way to Yazu and treat yourself to an immersive Asian culinary experience brought to you by the highest standards of quality and service.

The thought behind Yazu was to create a place that resonated with the present and its demands, be it the global look and feel of the place, the food, or the service. This is exactly what made the trio of Ranbir Nagpal, Gurmeet Arora, and Atul Chopra come up with a space that lets one relish exotic Asian flavours to the fullest. “Yazu’s expansion to Lower Parel is the result of extensive research and confidence in our product. With a significant market for Pan Asian cuisine, we successfully established our brand in the western suburbs and now aim to target south Mumbai with the opening of Yazu Lower Parel,” says Ranbir Nagpal, CEO of Indus Hospitality which runs Yazu.

While the Yazu name is one that is recognized in the suburbs and weekenders who visit Goa, the look, feel, vibe, and menu at each outlet are distinct and unique and have something different to offer.

“Yazu, Lower Parel will have its own distinct ambiance and decor, tailored to fit the unique character of the area. Additionally, we will be offering a new and expanded menu that incorporates some innovative and exciting dishes. Our team of chefs has been working hard to create new culinary delights that showcase the diversity and richness of Asian cuisine,” says Gurmeet Arora, partner at Yazu.

“At Yazu, we pride ourselves on providing authentic flavours and culinary experiences from across Asia, with a focus on quality ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. Besides this, we also incorporate modern twists and innovations to create new and exciting dishes that appeal to a wide range of customers. We believe that high-quality ingredients and meticulous preparation are essential to creating great food. We source the freshest ingredients and use the most precise cooking methods to ensure that every dish is delicious and satisfying,” says Atul Chopra, partner at Yazu.

Designed, developed, and executed by ace restaurant designer Sumessh Menon, the complete design of the space centres around the curation of carefully planned visual experiences. “As soon as one enters, their attention is caught by the fascinating custom light installation that spans the entire ceiling of the restaurant. Custom-made in natural wood and jute fabric with floral motifs, the sculptural light feature stands as the focal point of the whole space. The flooring is an in-situ concrete custom design done with floral imprints and inlays to mirror the patterns in the ceiling above,” says Menon.

A signature design element of Sumessh Menon as well as the brand, a hand-carved wooden feature wall stands as a backdrop to a long seating space wrapped in a warm textural blend of cane and deep red leather. The iconic vertical bottle display is touted as one of the largest ones done and admittedly the most stunning one. Larger-than-life sculptural lamps feature in one of the indoor corners, and the columns are all treated to look like sculpted stone pillars. Each spatial corner and design elements are the result of carefully researched social and cultural contexts that exude the warmth and vibrance of Asian culture, whether it is the earthy mix of materials like natural stone, wood, cane, and jute or the rich, deep tones of greys, browns, and burgundy mixed with intriguing elements of floral artwork and Asian-inspired sculptures. The complete outdoor space was visualized by Sumessh to look like a conservatory outdoor dining space and is wrapped in a biophilic enhanced metal enclosure module, which both defines the space as well as creates the perfect outdoor ambience! The interiors are consciously designed as a sublime poetic ode to Asian culture that will undoubtedly enhance the immersive experience of its culinary delights.

Apart from the impressive interiors, Yazu has a lot more to offer with its extensive menu. The person behind it is Yazu’s Korean-Russian head chef, Vadim, who realised this was the path meant for him in 2009. By then, he had already spent four years in the hospitality industry, and he knew that this was exactly what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. Since then, he has been unstoppable and has honed his culinary skills to the fullest. He is best known for his outstanding culinary skills in making sushi.

“We have gone the extra mile in ensuring that people are able to relish the very essence of Asian cuisine to the fullest. Now with our new outlet, we are looking forward to winning over a new audience with our food and making them fall in love with Yazu,” says Chef Vadim.

Some of their must-have delicacies include the Asian Pizza-San which is a delicious fusion of Asian flavours, featuring a crispy crust and unique toppings, Japanese Carpaccio served with Ponzu dressing, Baos which are a beloved Taiwanese street food that have taken the culinary world by storm, with their soft, pillowy steamed buns filled with delicious ingredients, Cheung Fung, a traditional Cantonese dim sum dish made of delicate rice noodle rolls filled with meat/seafood or vegetables, a classic Japanese dish called Nigiri Sushi consisting of a small ball of vinegared rice topped with a slice of fresh, high-quality raw fish or seafood, Sashimi, Maki Sushi, and Poke Bowl which is a traditional Hawaiian dish consisting of a base of rice or greens, topped with marinated raw fish and a variety of colourful and nutritious toppings, among others. The restaurant also has separate Jain and keto menus as well. As for the desserts, some of their best ones include Berry Blossom Cheesecake, Salted Caramel Tart, Pull me up Tiramisu, Coconut Panna Cotta, and more.

Yazu has an impressive bar menu that features some of its signature cocktails, spirits, and tonics. There is a range of cocktails called ‘The Silk Route,’ which beautifully combines the flavours, traditions, and techniques of the Asian Continent. Then there’s another range called ‘A Trip in Time,’ which is an Asian take on some of our all-time favourite cocktails, such as Martini, Negroni, Whiskey Sour, and more. Besides this, the restaurant also makes homemade tonic water, which has a subtle, natural sweetness and pairs incredibly well with a variety of spirits. Opening its doors next week, you are sure to be in for a visual and gastronomic treat at Yazu, with their impeccable food, ambience, and service. So get ready to lose yourself in the land of Yazu and all the magic it has to offer.

Website: https://yazu.in/

Address: One Lodha Place, 2, Lodha World Towers, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013