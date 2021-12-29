Mumbai’s First Ever Pet Grooming Van Launched in collaboration with Papa Pawsome by Pet Precious!

The pandemic has disrupted daily routines of many and taking out time for grooming of the fur babies can be a task with busy schedules. Moreover, pet grooming services are not yet easily accessible and affordable. To solve the woes of all pet parents, Pet Precious in association with Papa Pawsome, a start-up making Natural grooming products for Pets; launched Mumbai’s very first mobile grooming van for pets. It is a unique set up for quality pet grooming services at your Doorstep. Pet parents can book the services simply by calling on 7977546638.

The start-ups, Pet Precious and Papa Pawsome have launched the services with one van and 5 professional groomers for your four legged angels, catering to majority locations of Mumbai. Nishita Agarwal, Co-Founder of Papa Pawsome being an animal lover herself understands the importance of such a service as not every locality has trusted and quality pet groomers. Nishita said, “With the mobile grooming Van and using all natural products, we intend to give best care to our furry babies at affordable prices starting at Rs. 999/-.” “We aim to provide at the doorstep services to all pet parents globally because all animals and animal lovers deserve it.” said Manshvi, Founder of Pet Precious who is also an Ex- Army official.

The launch event saw a footfall of around 500 pet parents at 4 locations in Mumbai – Lokhandwala, Bandra, Thane and Borivali. One of the pet parents who found the services to be very efficient and accessible said, “It’s a Brilliant initiative. We took the services for our cat and found the pet groomers to be very well trained and efficient. What makes it even better is that you don’t have to waste time in finding a salon for pets and experimenting with your pet even after checking for reviews. With just a call, you get the pet grooming services at your doorstep at a very reasonable price”. “We have two dogs, bathing and grooming them has always been a tedious task for me and my wife. This was a very much needed service.” said another pet parent.

Pet Precious and Papa Pawsome aim to launch 4 more vans till March 2022 making services available in all parts of Mumbai. In the times when we are looking for 10 minutes grocery delivery, the company aims at making quality pet groomers available at your doorstep within minutes of booking.