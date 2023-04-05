Mumbai’s newest rooftop restaurant Bustle offers stunning views and global cuisine

Mumbai, 5th April 2023: Mumbai is a maximum city in all forms and manners, and rightly so. But we all need a space that relaxes us, calms us down and makes us reminisce about the good times. And that’s precisely what Bustle — At the rooftop, Mumbai’s newest all-day cafe and rooftop restaurant promises to offer.

Nestled in the prime area of Mumbai suburbs, Bustle is a charming all-day rooftop gastropub that effortlessly combines luxury and cosy ambience and is one-of-its-kind in the area. It oozes exuberant resort vibes, with its earthy decor, eclectic chic aesthetics and seating right under star-studded skies. The immaculate decor sits in stark contrast with the panoramic view of the hustling and colourful city in the backdrop, giving the restaurant’s apt name a whole new meaning. Be it any time of the day or a beautiful sundowner, Bustle is the place to be.

Bustle is owned by Sunny Rachwani, a vibrant restaurateur whose family has been in the restaurant industry for 40+ years. After successfully running the crowd-favourite 90ft Above, Bustle is Sunny’s newest passion project and his best one yet!

Commenting on the launch, owner Sunny Rachwani said, “We are extremely grateful for the success of 90ft Above, but after 7 years, we knew it was time to reinvent ourselves. With Bustle, we’ve gotten a whole new team, created an atmosphere that caters to people across ages but is youth-centred and brought in global vegetarian food that not a lot of other restaurants cater to.

The place champions both a lounge where you can relax and a party place to dance to the tunes. Our food and drinks are going to be in line with our elevated and modern vibe and we can’t wait to open up Bustle’s doors to our loving patrons.”

The restaurant specialises in 100% vegetarian global food, a rare sight to see, that too with an added Indian twist. It’s headed by Chef Vinayak Mohite who’s previously been associated with names such as London Taxi and Woodside Inn. The menu features fare across Indian, Lebanese, Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Burmese and more, making sure that there’s something in store for everyone.

Some of their must-have dishes include Mushroom and Truffle oil Flatbread with piped truffle cream cheese and black truffle oil glaze because there’s no such thing as too much truffle, Guacamole On Table where chefs will prepare fresh guacamole with crispy Togarashi Wonton chips, Stuffed Bhavnagari Chili on a bed of Makhni Gravy that combines Indian mirchi poppers with the classic makhani gravy for something old and new, and the sumptuous Chettinad jackfruit tacos and Ghee roast mushroom with Malabar paratha.

Pair this with their range of unique and carefully crafted cocktails such as their Casaba with sparkling wine, melon and lime, Déjà Brew with vodka, baileys and coffee or Elder Florita with rum, elderflower and mint. The bar is designed and stocked keeping in mind people’s diverse tastes and the cocktails are lip-smacking enough to keep you coming back for more. And worry not if you’re a teetotaller because their mocktails like Melon Burst with a splash of melon, lime and sparkling water, Cucumber Collins with a hint of cucumber and elderflower or peach-based Georgia on my mind are no less!

Address: Bustle, 701/702, 7th floor, Tanishq showroom, Vini Elegance, Lokmanya Tilak Rd, Mini Zaveri Bazaar, Mhatre Wadi, Borivali, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092

Reservation Number: 9029229090

Timings: Open all days from 12 PM to 1:30 AM