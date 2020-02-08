Mumbai’s this restaurant is serving Shah Rukh inspired dishes ‘Palat Palat Palak’, ‘Shahrukh naan’, and ‘Ja Surmai Ja’. Tried yet?

Mumbaikar’s favorite hotspot, Hitchki is not only known for its lip-smacking food and innovative cocktails but also for it’s Bollywood-themed parties. The venue has hosted some of the best filmi nights in the city. Apart from grooving to some of the Shah Rukh’s hits, you can now relish dishes named after his iconic dialogues. The party will be all about King Khan!

Some of the food items in the Shah Rukh special menu, include Gogo Tussi Great Ho thali, their special Bollywood thaali that consists of ShahRukh Naan along with Palat…Palat… Palak which is palak corn curry served with garlic naan and Ja Surmai Ja that consists of Surmai, Goan curry, kokam, coconut and lemon rice.

The restaurant will be hosting a night dedicated to the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan on 7th February as he had completed 27 years in Bollywood. Yes, you read it right – it’s an SRK-themed party this time and Hitchki is leaving no stone unturned to make it the biggest night. You can groove on his superhit songs from Chaiyya Chaiyya, Chammak Challo, Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Lungi Dance to his romantic songs like Tujhe Dekha To, Main Agar Kahoon, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and many more taking you to a trip down memory lane.

Arjun Raj Kher, Brand Head of Hitchki, says, “SRK is undoubtedly the king of Romance in Bollywood and recently he has completed 27 years in Bollywood therefore we have decided to give him a tribute so that his fans can recall and celebrate his iconic songs and dialogues along with King khan’s inspired special menu. I am looking forward to the night and can’t wait for our guests to unwind with us this Friday. Our aim is to entertain our patrons and celebrate our superstar’s Bollywood journey.”

So what are you waiting for? Head straight to Hitchki and groove to the best Bollywood-inspired party this Friday.