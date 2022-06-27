Muscle & Strength India Bags Two Prestigious Awards

New Delhi, June 27, 2022: Muscle & Strength India, one of the country’s leading retailers of fitness supplements & nutritional products has won two prestigious awards recently. The company has won the award for India’s Best Fitness Supplements Products Brand & Franchisor 2022 by Blindwink, renowned company for market research and brand management. Blindwink had recognized the companies who excelled in their respective fields through innovation & persistent efforts. In another feat, Insights Success recognized Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India as one of India’s 40 Under 40 Brightest Business Leaders for his exemplary leadership and exceptional business acumen enabling advancements in the industry. The award recognises the brightest young entrepreneurs, innovators and change-makers in the country.

Muscle and Strength India, which currently has 21 stores spread across multiple cities has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands. These products are used for athletic performance, fitness and overall wellness. The company is looking to expand aggressively in the country through franchisee route as it seeks to deepen its presence in India’s growing nutritional supplement space.

Commenting on this recognition, Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India, said, “Awards always motivate us to strive further and innovate. We are truly honoured to have received the award for India’s Best Fitness Supplements Products Brand & Franchisor 2022. At the same time, I share my India’s 40 Under 40 Brightest Business Leaders award with my incredible staff & franchisees, who share my vision and are driven by the same pursuit of excellence. In a short span of time, Muscle & Strength India has already made its mark with its authentic and genuine products. Our unwavering commitment towards genuine and economically priced supplements and consumer-focused innovation has increased consumers’ trust in our brand. We thank the jury and the organizers for conferring us with these esteemed awards”.

India is at an apex of a fitness revolution where the larger population embraces the fitness industry. Praveen ventured into the fitness industry not just to provide genuine products but took up the task of fighting the prevailing fake supplements in the market. Praveen has successfully combined his business acumen and marketing expertise to evolve the company as one of the foremost brands today in fitness industry.

“Since our inception, we have always strived to deliver the best products and services to our customers. We are elated that our commitment towards quality and innovation in the industry has been recognized. This is indeed a proud moment for the Muscle & Strength India family as also a great reassurance and reinforcement for our brand by our valued and satisfied consumer base. It will strengthen our commitment and going forward, we aim to launch products in various variants, focusing on different health and wellness categories and segments.” added Praveen.

Muscle & Strength India is a leading brand in the supplements space today endorsed by celebrities and athletes like Mika Singh, Shreyas Talpade, and Tarun Gill amongst others. Muscle and Strength India offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality fitness supplement and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof.