Muscle & Strength India becomes the Official Nutrition Partner of Odisha FC

New Delhi: Muscle & Strength India, one of the country’s leading retailers of fitness supplements & nutritional products are happy to announce that they are the Official Nutrition Partner of Odisha FC for the upcoming Indian Super League 2021-22. Through this association, the Odisha FC players will now have access to the high quality nutrition supplements and whey proteins to assist their bodies to cope with the rigorous training sessions as they prepare for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India said “We are proud to extend our expertise to Odisha FC and support their nutritional requirements to help them in continued success for the season. The players are training out there and gearing up to put on a great game for all of us. We wish the team all the best for the upcoming season and hope to have an extremely successful collaboration. With this association, our objective is to further build a broader consumer base and offer the brand’s wide range of products across the country.”

Odisha FC’s Commercial Manager, Mr. Yash Chugh said, “We are thrilled to have Muscle & Strength India on board as our official nutrition partner. We, at Odisha FC, place a strong emphasis on health, fitness and wellness and this partnership signifies the same purpose. Our players have always been our topmost priority and we are continuously putting in efforts to ensure that they are fit and healthy on and off the field. We are always keen to associate with brands that share the same passion for the sport as us and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

Muscle and Strength India, which currently has 17 stores spread across multiple cities has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands. The company offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality fitness supplements and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements, etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof. These supplements are used for athletic performance, fitness, and overall wellness.

Muscle and Strength India has also recently entered into manufacturing of its private-label product Perfect Series in the sports nutrition category and will widen its portfolio in the near future. The company has already received USFDA registered® certification for its private-label product. Muscle and Strength India has also roped in renowned celebrity fitness trainer Mayank Pawar for promotional activities. Youth icon Prince Narula also has a stake in Muscle and Strength India and plays a key role in the strategic expansion plans of the company including marketing and promotion. Mukesh Singh Gehlot, renowned bodybuilder and powerlifter who has won several gold medals in national and international competitions, and Bhupender Dhawan, Dronacharya Award Recipient from the Honourable President of India in the field of Power Lifting are also a part of Muscle and Strength India and has been actively involved in the marketing initiatives.

Odisha FC is a football club that represents the beautiful state of Odisha and participates in the Indian Super League, the top tier of Indian football. Formed in 2019, the club is driven to develop the next wave of football stars from Odisha. Odisha FC has partnered with the Government of Odisha and the Spanish football Legend, David Villa’s DV7 Group as its Technical Partner. The club is solely owned by the GMS group.