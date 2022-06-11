Muscle & Strength India enters Tamil Nadu market with store launch in Vellore

New Delhi, June 10, 2022: Muscle & Strength India, one of the country’s leading retailers of fitness supplements & nutritional products has launched its store in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Renowned Fitness Model and Influencer Mohmmad Iqbal inaugurated the store located at Tiruvalam Main Road, Vellore. Muscle & Strength India is now looking to expand aggressively in the South market through franchisee route as it seeks to deepen its presence in India’s growing nutritional supplement space.

Muscle and Strength India, which currently has 21 stores spread across multiple cities has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands. These products are used for athletic performance, fitness and overall wellness.

Muscle & Strength India has recently won the award for India’s Best Fitness Supplements Products Brand & Franchisor 2022 by Blindwink, renowned company for market research and brand management. Blindwink had recognized the trailblazers and the innovative leaders who excelled in their respective fields. In another feat, Insights Success recognized Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India as one of India’s 40 Under 40 Brightest Business Leaders for his exemplary leadership and exceptional business acumen enabling advancements in the industry.

“The fitness and wellness industry in India is growing at an unparalleled pace as more people embrace healthy lifestyle as a way of living and are much more inclined towards achieving their fitness goals. In a short span of time, Muscle & Strength India has already made its mark with its authentic and genuine products. Apart from metros, we are also witnessing demand in the tier 2 & tier 3 cities where availability of latest, genuine and economically priced supplements is still a challenge. We aim to expand this year and further launch products in various variants, focusing on different health and wellness categories and segments,” said Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India.

“Supplements are a direct source of protein and it’s really beneficial if taken carefully and with proper knowledge. With so many supplements stacking up on the shelves, genuineness is a questionable factor for all as there are a lot of fake, counterfeit products in the market. However authenticity is a guarantee when you shop at Muscle & Strength India,” said Mohmmad Iqbal.

“Consumers are increasingly shifting towards preventive healthcare. The Covid-19 pandemic has also led to a rise in awareness among people for healthy eating which has further fuelled the growing demand for dietary supplements. However, it is important to make the distinction between genuine and fake supplements and hence one should buy them from genuine dealers of reputed brands. We are happy to join hands with Muscle & Strength India who has become one of the fastest growing retail chains in the health supplement market in India.” said Nadeem Johar, Store Owner, Muscle and Strength India.

Muscle & Strength India is a leading brand in the supplements space today endorsed by celebrities and athletes like Mika Singh, Shreyas Talpade, and Tarun Gill amongst others. Muscle and Strength India offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality fitness supplement and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof.