Muscle & Strength India enters Telangana market with store launch in Secunderabad

Hyderabad, June 22, 2023: Muscle & Strength India, one of the country’s leading retailers of fitness supplements & nutritional products has launched its store recently in Secunderabad, Telangana. Renowned bodybuilder and former Mr. India, IFBB PRO Manoj Patil inaugurated the store located at Secunderabad. Muscle & Strength India is looking to expand aggressively in South India through franchisee route as it seeks to deepen its presence in India’s growing nutritional supplement space. The brand already has 3 stores in South India – Vellore, Gulbarga & Secunderabad now and plans to further strengthen its on-ground presence in the region by adding 10 more stores in the next 1 year.

Muscle & Strength India currently has 25 stores spread across multiple cities and has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands. These products are used for athletic performance, fitness and overall wellness. As part of the expansion plan, Muscle & Strength India will also partner with various gyms across the country, while introducing more products in the near future.

“It has been our top priority to widen our network and deepen our penetration pan India. We are delighted to enter the Telangana market and we will also continue to expand our footprint in newer cities in South India in coming months. Our new stores are also a testament to our unwavering commitment of providing genuine and economically priced supplements which has increased consumers’ trust in our brand. Apart from metros, we are also witnessing demand in the tier 2 & tier 3 cities where availability of latest, genuine and economically priced supplements is still a challenge,” said Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India.

“The driving factor of the Indian dietary supplements market is the increasing health consciousness and proactive health mindset amongst the consumers. We should be careful about our dietary habits, lifestyle and our body and we should join the fitness industry and motivate others as well. Fitness is the real wealth in today’s age because if you are fit, you can live longer and do better things in life. I am happy to be here in Telangana and advocate healthy ways to be fit and use genuine health supplements. However, it is important to make the distinction between genuine and fake supplements and hence one should buy them from genuine dealers of reputed brands.” said Manoj Patil, Renowned model and bodybuilder.

“We are happy to join hands with Muscle & Strength India who has become one of the fastest growing retail chains in the health supplement market in India. In a short span of time, Muscle & Strength India has already made its mark with its authentic and genuine products. Our ideal target audience are those who are interested in fitness and sports nutrition, gym-goers, sports enthusiasts, health gurus, health-conscious individuals, etc.” said Srikanth Biradar & Vinay Balne, Store Owners, Muscle and Strength India.

Founded in 2018 by Praveen Chirania, Muscle & Strength India is a leading brand in the supplements space today endorsed by celebrities and athletes like Mika Singh, Shreyas Talpade, and Tarun Gill amongst others. The company offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality fitness supplements and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof.

Committed to providing world class fitness supplements & nutritional products, Muscle and Strength India is creating a niche for itself by creating a mark as one of India’s leading health supplement brands, providing high-quality, authentic products to fulfill the demands of new age customers. Muscle & Strength India aims to expand in the near future and further launch products in various variants, focusing on different health and wellness categories and segments.