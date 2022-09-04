Muscle & Strength India expands its presence in Madhya Pradesh, launches store in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, September 04, 2022: Muscle & Strength India, one of the country’s leading retailers of fitness supplements & nutritional products has launched its store in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Renowned Fitness Model and Influencer Mohmmad Iqbal inaugurated the store located at Gorakhpur, Jabalpur. Muscle & Strength India is now looking to expand aggressively in the Central India market through the franchisee route as it seeks to deepen its presence in India’s growing nutritional supplement space. The company already has a store in Gwalior and this is the 2nd store in the Madhya Pradesh market.

Muscle and Strength India, which currently has 21 stores spread across multiple cities has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands. These products are used for athletic performance, fitness, and overall wellness.

Muscle & Strength India recently won the award for India’s Best Fitness Supplements Products Brand & Franchisor 2022 by Blindwink, a renowned company for market research. In another feat, Insights Success recognized Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India as one of India’s 40 Under 40 Brightest Business Leaders for his exemplary leadership and exceptional business acumen enabling advancements in the industry.

“We are delighted to introduce our second store in Madhya Pradesh. Our unwavering commitment to genuine and economically priced supplements and consumer-focused innovation has increased consumers’ trust in our brand. Our supplement chain has become the gold standard in this sector to provide genuine supplements for people across age groups. Apart from metros, we are also witnessing demand in tier 2 & tier 3 cities where the availability of the latest, genuine, and economically priced supplements is still a challenge. We aim to expand this year and further launch products in various variants, focusing on different health and wellness categories and segments.,” said Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle, and Strength India.

“Supplements are a direct source of protein and it’s really beneficial if taken carefully and with proper knowledge. With so many supplements stacking up on the shelves, genuineness is a questionable factor for all as there are a lot of fake, counterfeit products in the market. However authenticity is a guarantee when you shop at Muscle & Strength India,” said Mohmmad Iqbal, renowned fitness model and influencer.

“It is important to make the distinction between genuine and fake supplements and hence one should buy them from genuine dealers of reputed brands. Our ideal target audience are those who are interested in fitness and sports nutrition, gym-goers, sports enthusiasts, health gurus, health-conscious individuals, etc. Consumers’ emphasis on preventative healthcare has also contributed to the sector’s rise. We are happy to join hands with Muscle & Strength India who has become one of the fastest growing retail chains in the health supplement market in India.” said Akhil Kushmariya, Store Owner, Muscle and Strength India.

Muscle & Strength India is a leading brand in the supplements space today endorsed by celebrities and athletes like Mika Singh, Shreyas Talpade, and Tarun Gill amongst others. Muscle and Strength India offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality fitness supplements and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements, etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof.