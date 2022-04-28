Mushroom farm equipment – what are the most essential examples?

There are many components to a profitable mushroom growing farm, such as good management, qualified employees and high-quality equipment.

Mushroom farm equipment is a broad category that includes some small and simple accessories, as well as big, complex machines. What are some of the most important things that belong to this category and affect the farm’s profitability the most? Read on to find out!

Mushroom picking lorries

High-quality, modern mushroom picking lorries are the key to an efficient, profitable mushroom growing farm. They have such features as easy top and bottom shelf picking, automated movement (up and down, as well as left and right) and remote control.

Choosing the right lorry, which is made of durable materials and has many security features is the way to go. Security features, such as an automated stoppage system, a non-slip working platform and doors that open to the inside (preventing pickers from working without closing them), dramatically lower the possibility of a workplace accident occurring.

Lamps for mushroom farms

It’s not possible, or at very least not recommended to use just any random lamps in a mushroom growing farm. The reason is simple – mushroom growing farms have a harsh climate (high humidity and so on), which in time could make some lamps, especially ones that are intended for use in houses and offices, faulty.

That’s why it’s best to use special lamps that meet the appropriate waterproofing requirement, which is IP68. They will work for a long time and not get damaged by room evaporation (a disinfecting technique used in many mushroom growing farms).

Watering and climate control systems

Watering systems in modern mushroom growing farms are heavily automated, which means optimal watering without high labour costs. Optimal watering leads to higher yield, which in turn raises the farm’s overall profitability.

Climate control also affects the quality of the crops, so it should be a priority for every mushroom growing farm owner. Technically advanced, good climate control systems allow mushroom growing farms to save money on a lot of expenses in the long run, including heating and cooling.

Mushroom picking knives

Mushroom picking knives are one of the least expensive pieces of mushroom farm equipment, and yet they are very important – it’s hard to imagine the picking process without them.

It’s worth noting that high-quality knives, which won’t dull easily and have durable handles, are very similar in price to lower-quality options, so it’s better to invest in the former, not the latter. Since good knives need to be replaced less frequently, choosing them means saving money in the long term.

Battery-powered mushroom scales

Battery-powered mushroom scales are a much better alternative to scales that require frequent charging.

There’s no cable or charger that could be damaged, and changing the batteries is quick, simple and only required once every few months on average. Such scales are not only disguised by their longevity, but also by precision.

The aforementioned pieces of mushroom farm equipment, and many more, including growing nets and aluminium shelving, can be purchased from reliable suppliers, such as GROWTIME.