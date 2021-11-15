Music Mate: A Guide To Guitar Accessories

Photo by ROMBO from Pexels

Any good guitar player should know their guitar components and accessories. Without these necessary items, the overall guitar experience might not be as fun and promising. Some of these accessories are not mandatory, meaning you can still play the guitar without them. The others are more of a luxury or “nice to have” alternatives. So here we have a quick guide on the many guitar accessories you should know about overall. Let’s get started.

Amplifier

An amplifier is one of the most relevant pieces of equipment you should have. It goes well for enhancing how your guitar sounds. It also works well for messing with effects and other aspects. It is paramount that you get one as your skill improves.

Audio trainer

An audio trainer allows you to manipulate how a song goes. Do you want it to go faster, slower, or do you want to change its pitch and tone? An audio trainer is the best pick for such a job.

Cables

Once you get an amplifier, you have to get cables as well. You cannot use the amp without the item. It would also pay to have a backup if a cable suddenly stops working.

Capo

A capo is one of the most useful accessories you can get. It allows you to change a key or chord pattern. The best thing about a capo is that it does not cost a lot to purchase one.

Case

You will also need a guitar case for your, well, guitar. You do not want to walk under the rain or extreme heat with your instrument unprotected. Some of the fancier cases have additional storage options to house your other gear.

Guitar stand

A guitar stand helps a lot if you are practicing and need to put the guitar down for a moment. Sure, placing it face-up on a couch helps, but it could fall or get knocked over. A guitar stand keeps it safe and accessible.

Metronome

A metronome or drum machine is one of the best accessories you can get. Such a device will take years off of your improvement time and will enhance your guitar skills. You can purchase a metronome from your local music store. But the best ones out there you do not find in outlets or shops. The best ones are accessible via downloads. You will find a lot of them online – and most of them are free!

Pedals

Pedals allow you to play around with various guitar effects. You can create a unique tone or tremble by messing around with one of these bad boys. In addition, you have the option to pick which pedal you might want to use. There are a lot of them, including fuzz pedals, compressor pedals, and so on.

Picks

Pick is essential no matter what happens. These small items can make your guitar playing improve. A lot of people might not know it, but there exist several types of picks. Each one has a different role to make.

Strings

Having a guitar is one thing. But playing one without strings is another. Strings are a must for any guitar player. Like some of the accessories above, there is more than one kind of string. Such include nylon, standard, heavy, and so on. You can take your time in picking one that will suit your style.

Straps

Not all guitars are light and easy to carry, especially if you are playing. So it would be best to carry around with you a couple of guitar straps. They are easy to install, and you can even customize them with any design you wish.

Strap lock

The last thing you want to happen is your guitar falling off from your strap. In fact, that is what happens with most guitar sessions. One thing that can secure your instrument would be a strap lock. Like most of the items on this list, a strap lock is not that expensive at all.

Tuner

A tuner is ideal for your guitar playing. You can use it before and after practice. You can also use it for a live performance. It is elementary that you tune your guitar before playing with it, and a tuner will be your best friend. These components do not cost a lot of money, and you can even download digital ones from many websites.

Winder

Let’s face it: replacing strings can be quite a burden. So why trouble yourself with that when you can use a winder or peg puller? A winder makes string replacement a walk in the park.

As A Conclusion

These accessories can enhance your guitar-playing experience. The neat thing about them is that they do not cost a lot of money. Plus, you can have digital alternatives as well. It would be up to you to find the best ones that meet your standards. Good luck!