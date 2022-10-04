Musicathon wraps up its eighth edition with a bang in Bir

Bir, October 04, 2022: The 8th edition of the 2 -day experiential music festival in mountains, Musicathon witnessed travel enthusiasts from across the country at Nirvana Camps in Bir. The successful music fiesta was curated by Gaurav Kushwaha in partnership with Madhouse Works. The festival was a complete package with an amalgamation of stellar performances by 12+ indie artists, on-ground events, and delectable f&b options paired with a soothing camping site.

Started back in 2019 by Gaurav, Musicathon has become a cult platform that showcases the talents of emerging independent artists who perform for travelers across nationalities. The event was made accessible to millions in the comfort of their homes with the help of Live Entertainment Partner, Roposo who live-streamed the whole event on their app in real-time.

The stunning backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges of Bir witnessed an association of energetic as well as soulful performances by a great line-up of talented artists. The highlight of the 2-day festival was the power-packed performance of the music composer and singer, Nilotpal Bora who performed his major hits including his recent song ‘Dhaga’ from TVF Aspirants show making the audience mesmerized with his voice. Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma, singer-songwriter Arjan Singh, and singer Punit Singh hit the chords of the audience’s hearts with their soothing voices. Alternative rock band, Khalnayak made sure the audience danced to their tunes. The event also witnessed curated sets by talented independent artists such as Priyansh Paliwal, Ramil Ganjoo, Ek Pahadi Ladka a.k.a Shubham Bhatt, Healing Roots, 2 Capos, and many more mesmerized the audience with their performances.

“We are ecstatic to conclude Musicathon 8.0 on a successful note after months of teams’ sheer hard work. We are overwhelmed with all the love and support we have received over the years that keeps on growing with each edition. A platform that was built to bring independent artists, music, and travel aficionados together to enjoy the common love for good music has grown into a brand that we now proudly say ‘Musicathon’. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our lovely attendees and our partner- Madhouse Works and Roposo for trusting us and making the event grand. Further, we are thrilled to share that we will be taking this music festival to a different location for unfolding a new chapter.” said Gaurav Kushwaha, Creator, Musicathon.

The festival is an eco-friendly affair that comes together with the efforts of the local community and the good folks at Waste Warriors and Dhauladhar Cleaners who are associated with Musicathon for the cause.

Musicathon will be back in a new city with its new chapter in the next year, so stay tuned.