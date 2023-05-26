Muthoottu Royal Gold rolls out unique St. George Coins

Kochi, May 26, 2023: Muthoottu Royal Gold, one of the group companies of M Mathew Muthoottu Group, rolled out their one-of-a-kind 24-carat gold coins featuring St. George. The Coins were unveiled by Major Archbishop & Cardinal Mar George Alencherry on May 19th 2023 at Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad, in the presence of Dr. Roy. M. Mathew, Group Chairman Mathew Muthoottu Group, Mr. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd (MMFL), Mr. PE Mathai, CEO, MMFL and Mr. Jisson Thomas Associate Vice President, Muthoottu Royal Gold.

The St. George gold coins, available in three variants – 0.5gms, 1gms, and 2gms, showcase a captivating interpretation of St. George and the Dragon’s 3D figure. Each coin is meticulously crafted and elegantly packaged in a special tamper-proof blister, ensuring the preservation and authenticity of this cherished memento.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the coins, Mr. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers, said, “We are excited to launch these unique St. George coins. The Coin is a testament to MMFL’s commitment to promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage. We are excited to offer our customers a unique and valuable product and hope that these coins become a much-valued possession for our customers and stand for years to come.” Mr. PE Mathai, CEO, of Muthoottu Mini Financiers, added, “These gold coins represent not only a tangible symbol of strength and protection but also a profound connection to the valour and divine blessings associated with St. George. Our aim has always been to provide extraordinary treasures that resonate with the faith and sentiments of our esteemed customers. We are thrilled to offer our customers this unique opportunity.”

Customers can purchase the St. George coins either by visiting their nearest Mini Muthoottu Financiers branch or by buying them online on the company’s website, www.muthootturoyalgold.com.