Muzigal Launches an Offline Music Learning Centre, Muzigal Academy

Muzigal, an online music learning platform that connects teachers and students, today launched Muzigal Academy to bring world class structured music education within reach in a brick and mortar setting. Aiming to make quality music education accessible, Muzigal Academy will cover various cities with a network of music learning centres, and it plans to launch four academies by next month across India. The academy is open to all above five years of age.

With more than 10,000 learners from 10 countries, and 400 teachers now on board, the company, which was launched in July last year by Dr Lakshminarayana Yeluri connects music students with expert music teachers for online lessons for over 20 different subjects.

Dr Lakshminarayana Yeluri, Founder of Muzigal, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Muzigal Academy. I always envisioned establishing an academy with comprehensive courses to nurture and guide upcoming talent in music using state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced technology. Starting with Hyderabad, Muzigal Academy will expand across all major cities in India. We hope that through our academy, we can nurture musicians who truly appreciate and embody the art of music and some of them would even go on to build their careers in music.”

The Muzigal Academy will offer a world-class curriculum on various courses depending on the subject and the level of expertise. There will be different lesson formats, with a combination of private as well as batch-wise group classes, based on learning levels, learning pace and age groups. The academy will start with classical and Western vocals, guitar, keyboard and drums, with classes across beginner and advanced levels, which will be affordable and accessible to all the music learners.

The academy is also planning guided master classes with well-known music celebrities, and it will create workshops and concerts that will prepare learners for a professional life in music. Muzigal Academy will also partner with schools and corporates to curate music programmes customised to their needs. Students can walk into their nearest Muzigal Academy centre for orientation and register for classes. Also, the website for Muzigal will be live soon, where students can connect with the nearest Muzigal Academy.

When education saw a huge shift online in 2020, many students continued to forgo extra-curricular activities. It has led to a boom in companies like Muzigal in the ‘white space’ of the Indian EdTech market. Muzigal academy is enriched with the expertise of a global music learning platform, highly experienced teachers, and a standardised curriculum. Muzigal Academy will bring all the expertise of Muzigal in an offline music learning centre that offers different class formats, musical instruments and a seamless 360-degree learning experience. The academy will be a registered centre for Trinity and Rockschool exams for different music levels.