MX Player to launch Gamer’s Den on 30th September – A series on the Indian Gaming community

28th September, 2022; Mumbai, India: Leading the way with innovation in content and strengthening its portfolio of IPs, MX Player now launches Gamer’s Den – a series that explores the gaming ecosystem in India through first-person anecdotal experiences in a hybrid narrative. Created by MX Studios, Gamer’s Den understands the life and achievements of gamers and hopes to inspire and influence viewers to look past traditional careers and professional opportunities. With Lenskart and Boat onboard as key sponsors and Red Bull as partners, Gamer’s Den will stream starting 30th September 2022 exclusively on MX Player.

Spread across 5 episodes, the mini-series will give viewers an insight into the lives of leading award-winning gamers including Red Bull Player Ankit Panth aka V3nom, Saloni aka Meow16k, Amit Thakur aka Fa2, Rishab Karanwala aka Rakazone, and gaming commentator and player Ocean Sharma. Gamer’s Den traces the evolution of the gaming industry through the five gaming personalities and their journey so far. It gives audiences an opportunity to understand the realities of gaming and the gamers behind their virtual avatars.

Speaking on the launch of a new IP and the series, Suresh Menon, Content and Creative Head of MX Studios said, “The Indian online gaming industry is growing at the rate of 30% per annum and users have also grown exponentially. By 2025, there will be around 657 million users. At MX, we have created a unique series around 5 renowned gamers showcasing their struggles and determination to succeed in a very competitive universe. These E-sports award-winning gamers present the realities of gaming to inspire aspiring gamers to take on gaming as an alternate career and give viewers an insider’s view of India’s thriving gaming community. The inspiring stories of V3nom, Meow16k, Fa2, Rakazone and Ocean Sharma add to the flavour of this exciting series. Gamer’s Den showcases the world of e-sports in the most real manner thus making the series intriguing and interesting for gamers as well as non-gamers.” Anupam Tripathi, Media Head, Lenskart said “Do More, Be More! It’s not just our core value but we live it every day at Lenskart. We are living in very interesting times and in today’s ever changing marketing landscape, brands need to understand both consumer consumption patterns and preferences not only in terms of media but also as a society. With this unique partnership with the OTT market leader, MX Player, we have come up with a never-done-before mini-series which subtly highlights how these awesome individuals have become so much more by doing more. We are glad we could be a part of their special journeys.” Yogesh Kamra, Category head, Gaming, RedGear, said “MX Player’s Gamer’s Den gives us a canvas to tap into a young and growing set of consumers who are driven by this emerging gaming culture. The show will help us reach out to the gaming community and will further strengthen our brand’s position within the category. Given OTTs and MX Player’s reach and targeting, we are certain that this partnership will help us achieve our marketing goals in an interesting and innovative format.”

Gamer’s Den is created in line with the highest gaming standards hence elevating the viewer experience. Shot in real locations, the series taps upon an emerging content genre, thus attracting a new and distinct target group to MX Player. Gamer’s Den will launch on 30th September 2022 exclusively on MX Player.