MY FM initiates Women Security campaign with “MY FM hai Why FM”

After the horrific incidences that have again raised questions on women security in the country, MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Limited launched

‘MY FM hai WHY FM- Sawal Uthao Beti Bachao’ campaign that aims to highlight questions on why; we still do not have a sense of security and why is society, administration and the media not doing enough on the issue. The campaign will run in order to mobilize the listeners and talents across all the 7 states and 30 cities.

The other questions stress on why education system and parenting, police infrastructure, entertainment world and social media’s objectification of women and our society’s own attitude might be fuelling this pent up disdain towards women and the subsequent crimes. The campaign is supported by listeners across ages and social status, police authorities, celebrities like Javed Akhtar and notable citizens from all walks of life, who have either participated or appreciated this initiative.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Vinay Manek, National Programming Head, MY FM, said, “Women safety is one of the biggest concerns with national prominence to our society. We at MY FM felt it’s our duty to bring a campaign that will not only create awareness but also provide strength to women across the nation with ‘Sawal Uthao Beti Bachao’ initiative. This is our first step towards women safety, where questions on their security, education system and various other aspects will be discussed. We aim to promote the same across all our stations and make our women feel safe in our country “.

The campaign is following up with ‘Soch Badlo…Beti Bachao’, where MY FM is involving gender sensitization experts and psychologists, that share their opinions on how we could affect the changes beginning from our homes, neighborhoods’, educational institutions and work places. Not only this, authorities are also involved in order to assure that ample steps are being taken to secure the women in our respective cities. Also, the spokespersons from the entertainment industry will vouch for self-censorship and MY FM will champion the cause of self-defense as well as educating listeners on the do’s and don’ts.